Air Transport Services Group Buys Charter Airline for $845 Million -- Update

A major flyer of parcels for Amazon.com Inc. on Tuesday said it could expand its e-commerce business more rapidly after acquiring the airline that is the Pentagon's largest troop carrier.

Air Transport Services Group Inc. said it plans to buy Omni Air International LLC for $845 million in cash, adding a passenger airline best known for flying troops and professional sports teams to its freight-focused business.

The military business will add capacity to expand flying for customers such as Amazon and satisfy an e-commerce sector growing as much as 20% a year, said Wilmington, Ohio-based ATSG.

That surge in demand has also driven a run-up in orders for new Boeing Co. cargo jets from companies including FedEx Corp. and United Parcel Service Inc. Cargo carriers have been snapping up older passenger jets such as the 767 for conversion to freighters.

"This enhances our ability to invest in e-commerce," said ATSG Chief Executive Joe Hete on an investor call.

ATSG already flies 20 Boeing 767 jets on behalf of Amazon. Omni will add 13 more passenger planes that could eventually be converted for cargo use, including three larger Boeing 777 aircraft. ATSG could convert existing Omni jets or buy newer passenger planes and turn them into freighters after Omni had flown them for a number of years, Mr. Hete said.

ATSG launched test flights for Amazon's Prime Air unit in the fall of 2015 and the online retail giant is currently its largest customer, accounting for 29% of revenue.

Mr. Hete said that after the merger the Pentagon would surpass Amazon as the combined company's largest customer "for now."

Air cargo executives also expect Amazon to do more of its own flying by either renting more jets or buying its own planes. Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings Inc., another cargo airline, will also be flying 20 Boeing 767 jets for Amazon by the end of the year. Amazon owns stakes in Atlas and ATSG.

Amazon hasn't disclosed its flying plans.

Tulsa, Okla.-based Omni carries half of troops moved by the Pentagon each year under the Civil Reserve Air Fleet program. The Defense Department subcontracts troop and cargo flying to private airlines in return for an agreement by those carriers to make planes available at short notice in the event of a national emergency.

Twenty airlines have committed more than 400 jets, including ATSG, Omni and United Continental Holdings Inc.

Closely held Omni Air will remain a standalone unit with $430 million in annual sales, lifting ATSG's revenues this year to around $1.4 billion, the companies said.

