PEMCO Conversions : Announces Deal with Chisholm Enterprises for Full Freighter Aircraft Conversion Program

PEMCO Conversions, a wholly owned subsidiary of Airborne Maintenance and
Engineering Services, has announced a Boeing 737-700 Next Generation
aircraft Passenger-to-Full Freighter conversion program. Chisholm
Enterprises will be the launch customer.
“We’re excited to work with Chisholm Enterprises to develop the Full
Freighter conversion,” said Mike Andrews, Director, Conversion Programs
for PEMCO Conversions. “As we developed the B737-700 FlexCombi
conversion, our understanding of their requirements grew, allowing us to
implement comprehensive solutions that enhanced our vision of the
B737-700 Full Freighter, making Chisholm the ideal launch customer for
this conversion.”
Chisholm Enterprises is an internationally recognized provider of
tailored aviation and business solutions in the Middle East. Its
subsidiary, Texel Air, a non-scheduled cargo airline and maintenance
repair organization, intends to operate the B737-700F from Bahrain
International Airport.
“Over the past 10 years, we have partnered with PEMCO to successfully
deliver numerous aircraft designed specifically to meet our unique
business requirements, the FlexCombi being one such example. With their
proven expertise and insight into our business, they were our natural
first choice service provider for the addition of a Next Generation (NG)
Full Freighter to our fleet,” shared Chisholm Enterprises CEO George
Chisholm. “We are excited to work with PEMCO again and to see our NG
fleet grow to support Texel Air’s expanding operations in Bahrain.”
PEMCO Conversions will induct a B737-700 for Full Freighter modification
at its headquarters in Tampa, Florida during the second quarter of 2019.
The company will amend its pending application with the U.S. Federal
Aviation Administration for the B737-700FC supplemental type
certification (STC) to accommodate the full freighter conversion,
streamlining the approval process. After initial FAA approval, PEMCO
Conversions plans to certify both B737-700 conversion programs with the
European Aviation Safety Agency and the Civil Aviation Administration of
China.
The Full Freighter will be the second Next Generation conversion for the
PEMCO Conversions team. The first was the B737-700 FlexCombi™ in 2018
(STC pending), which offers three flexible configurations. The Full
Freighter maximizes freight capacity with a main deck designed for
45,000 pounds of payload and 3,844 cubic feet of total volume, and
offering nine (9) pallet positions accommodating 88” x 125” or 88” x
108” pallets.
Brady Templeton, President, Airborne Maintenance and Engineering
Services, said: “Building relationships with our customers and
understanding their needs is the driving force behind our innovation and
STC development. In this case, we are designing a great product, at a
sensible price, based on knowledge developed as the market leader in the
B737 passenger to freighter conversion market. The response and interest
in our FlexCombi positioned us to deliver an additional model to satisfy
demand in the narrowbody conversion market.”
About PEMCO Conversions
PEMCO Conversions, a division of Pemco World Air Services, serves
customers from airlines to private operators. They have developed over
70 STCs and modified over 350 aircraft plus have conversion partnerships
in China, Costa Rica and Canada. Their cargo conversion program is the
global leader in narrow-body passenger-to-freighter aircraft
conversions. Pemco World Air Services and Airborne Maintenance and
Engineering Services, wholly-owned subsidiaries of Air Transport
Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) and separately certified repair stations,
offer 320,000 sq. ft. of hangar space in Tampa, Florida and 315,000 sq.
ft. of hangar space in Wilmington, Ohio, providing a range of services
to the aviation sector including: heavy maintenance, line maintenance,
cargo conversions, engineering services, material sales and
manufacturing. For more information, please visit PEMCOAIR.com
or AIRBORNEMX.com.
About Air Transport Services Group
ATSG is a leading provider of aircraft leasing and air cargo
transportation and related services to domestic and foreign air carriers
and other companies that outsource their air cargo lift requirements.
ATSG, through its leasing and airline subsidiaries, is the world’s
largest owner and operator of converted Boeing 767 freighter aircraft.
Through its principal subsidiaries, including three airlines with
separate and distinct U.S. FAA Part 121 Air Carrier certificates, ATSG
provides aircraft leasing, air cargo lift, passenger ACMI and charter
services, aircraft maintenance services and airport ground services.
ATSG’s subsidiaries include ABX Air, Inc.; Airborne Global Solutions,
Inc.; Air Transport International, Inc.; Cargo Aircraft Management,
Inc.; Omni Air International, LLC; and Airborne Maintenance and
Engineering Services, Inc., including its subsidiary, Pemco World Air
Services, Inc. For more information, please see www.atsginc.com.
