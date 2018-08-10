Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Tokyo  >  Air Water Inc    4088   JP3160670000

AIR WATER INC (4088)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Air Water : Financial Summary Results of the First Quarter of FY2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/10/2018 | 10:10am CEST

Date: August 10, 2018

CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL RESULTSNEWS FLASH

AIR WATER INC.

Head Office: 12-8, Minami semba 2-chome,

Chuo-ku, Osaka, Japan

Qualitative Information relating to First Quarter Earnings

(1) Explanation of Operating Results

1) Operating results for the current period

The Japanese economy in the cumulative first quarter of the current consolidated fiscal year was on a gradual recovery trend thanks mainly to strong corporate earnings, improvements in the employment and income environments. However, on the other hand, the sense of uncertainty about the future economic conditions grew due to such factors as labor shortages, rise in raw material prices and impacts of trade disputes overseas.

With regard to the results of our corporate group under these circumstances, our industrial gas business performed satisfactorily as a whole, due to continued steady gas demand from a broad range of domestic manufacturing sectors and also because of recovery in operations of our customers' plants to which our gas is supplied on-site for their blast furnaces. Our chemical business exhibited satisfactory performance due to further improvements in earnings from our organic acid products including phthalic anhydride in line with the recovery in product market conditions, and each of the businesses constituting our other business segment including aerosol, information and electronics materials, and O-ring businesses also performed steadily, contributing to growth in results of our corporate group. In our medical business, despite further improvements in earnings of our medical treatment service, such as SPD (supply, processing and distribution management for hospitals) and sterilization, the business remained at the same level as in the previous year due to the temporary impact of the revision of the sales system in our hypodermic-needle business. Our agriculture and food products business and energy business saw a decline in profits compared to the same period of the previous year due to increases in costs including labor cost.

As a result, for the current first quarter consolidated cumulative period, the group's sales were ¥185,783million (104.4% that of the period of the previous year), operating income was ¥8,303million (103.6%), ordinary income was ¥9,394million (110.4%) and a quarterly net income attributable to shareholders of the parent was ¥5,699 million (118.2%).

2) Consolidated results by segment for this period

Net Sales

Ordinary income

Million yen

FY 2018.1Q

YoY Growth

FY 2018.1Q

YoY Growth

Industrial Gas Business

40,719

110.7

3,356

115.6

Chemical Business

18,617

103.0

680

416.3

Medical Business

38,596

103.7

920

96.1

Energy Business

10,882

106.5

514

71.3

Agriculture and Food Products

34,756

101.1

1,145

87.6

Products Business

Logistics Business

11,529

105.5

643

127.4

Other Business

30,681

101.2

2,131

109.5

Adjustment

-

-

2

98.7

Total

185,783

104.4

9,394

110.4

(Note)

The adjustments to ordinary income are due to costs incurred at the company's headquarters division and R&D division, and profit/loss from financial operations, which were not allocated to any reporting segment.

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 10 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 10 August 2018 08:09:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIR WATER INC
10:10aAIR WATER : Financial Summary Results of the First Quarter of FY2018
PU
08/07AIR WATER INC : quaterly earnings release
06/19AIR WATER : Water/Stack Testing
AQ
05/11AIR WATER : Financial Summary Results of FY2017 full-year
PU
03/29AIR WATER : Purchase, Installation and Operation of a Cooling Tower of Air Water
AQ
03/28AIR WATER INC : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
02/26AIR WATER : Acquired Shares of TOMCO2 SYSTEMS COMPANY
PU
02/09AIR WATER : Financial Summary Results of the Third Quarter of FY2017
PU
01/29Global Krypton-Xenon Market Analysis 2018 Praxair, Coregas, Air Liquid and Li..
AQ
2017AIR WATER : Financial Summary Results of the Second Quarter of FY2017
PU
More news
Financials (JPY)
Sales 2019 814 B
EBIT 2019 -
Net income 2019 28 500 M
Debt 2019 169 B
Yield 2019 2,01%
P/E ratio 2019 13,72
P/E ratio 2020 12,74
EV / Sales 2019 0,69x
EV / Sales 2020 0,68x
Capitalization 395 B
Chart AIR WATER INC
Duration : Period :
Air Water Inc Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIR WATER INC
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 6
Average target price 2 370  JPY
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Masahiro Toyoda Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Kiyoshi Shirai President, COO & Representative Director
Masato Machida Director, VP, Head-Agriculture & Food Company
Yasuo Imai Vice Chairman
Yuu Karato Director, Vice President & Head-Chemical Company
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIR WATER INC-16.86%3 562
LINDE GROUP (THE)-4.13%37 555
AIR PRODUCTS & CHEMICALS-2.19%35 285
FOOSUNG CO LTD--.--%975
WONIK MATERIALS CO LTD--.--%339
ANEKA GAS INDUSTRI TBK PT--.--%127
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.