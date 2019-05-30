|
Air Water : Mid-term Management Plan (FY2019 –2021) “NEXT-2020 Final”
05/30/2019 | 05:49am EDT
Mid-term Management Plan (FY2019 - 2021)
NEXT-2020Final
Table of Contents
1
2
3
4
5
Review of previous mid-term management plan "NEXT-2020 Ver.3" (FY2016 - 2018)
New mid-term management plan "NEXT-2020 Final" (FY2019 - 2021)
Investment plan/Shareholder return
Measures of each business segment
ESG materiality
|
|
2
Review of previous mid-term management plan
"NEXT-2020 Ver.3"（FY2016 - 2018)
|
|
3
-
Review of Ver.3 results (overall)
Steady progress made in all business segments, sustaining stable growth rates with record-breaking levels for net sales and all income categories
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: hundred million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Final year of
|
|
|
Growth over 3-year
|
Status of achievement
|
|
|
Mid-term management plan
|
period
|
|
of mid-term plan in
|
|
|
previous mid-
|
|
|
|
"NEXT-2020 Ver.3"
|
（Compared to
|
comparison to the
|
|
|
term plan
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015)
|
initial plan
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
FY2015
|
FY2018
|
FY2018
|
Difference
|
Ratio
|
Difference
|
Ratio
|
|
|
(Initial plan)
|
(Rsults)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
6,606
|
8,500
|
8,015
|
＋1,409
|
|
121.3％
|
▲485
|
94.3%
|
|
Operating
|
395
|
510
|
436
|
＋41
|
|
110.3％
|
▲74
|
85.5%
|
|
income
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
351
|
510
|
470
|
＋119
|
|
133.9％
|
▲40
|
92.1%
|
|
Net income
|
201
|
290
|
265
|
＋63
|
|
131.4％
|
▲25
|
91.3%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Recurring
|
5.3％
|
6％ or higher
|
5.9％
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
margin
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
ROE
|
8.7%
|
10％ or higher
|
9.3％
|
Factors contributing to the
|
differences from the initial plan
|
|
|
|
|
EPS
|
102.73 yen
|
147.90 yen
|
135.34 yen
|
Net sales and all income categories did
|
|
|
|
|
Equity capital
|
40.8％
|
40.0%
|
37.2％
|
not reach the levels of the initial plan due
|
ratio
|
to changes in the external environments
|
|
|
|
(rise in electricity prices and occurrence
|
|
|
|
|
Net D/E ratio
|
0.57
|
0.75 or lower
|
0.79
|
of a series of natural disasters) and
|
weaker sales growth in each business.
|
|
|
|
|
4
-
Review of Ver.3 results (by segment)
|
|
|
|
|
|
(Unit: hundred million yen)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Segment
|
FY2015
|
FY2018
|
Growth over
|
Main achievements
|
3-year period
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,572
|
1,764
|
112.2％
|
Steady progress in improving regional businesses by actively promoting
|
Industrial gas
|
|
|
|
|
VSU, establishing new filling stations and replacing plants
|
Ordinary income
|
140
|
171
|
122.1％
|
Expanded sales in gas-related products, such as gas application
|
|
|
equipment
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
870
|
757
|
87.0％
|
Transferred out C-Chem and coal chemical business and acquired
|
Chemical
|
|
|
|
|
Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals to make a shift to a functional chemicals-
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
▲45
|
37
|
－％
|
centered business structure
|
|
|
|
Net sales
|
1,245
|
1,767
|
141.8％
|
Expanded the lifestyle medical field (sanitary materials, injection needles
|
Medical
|
and dental) through M&A
|
|
|
|
|
Improved profitability of medical services through price optimization
|
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
87
|
99
|
113.5％
|
Acquired a Singapore-based hospital facility company as a subsidiary to
|
|
|
|
|
|
promote overseas expansion
|
|
Net sales
|
464
|
527
|
113.8％
|
Enhanced business structure resistant to changes in business environment,
|
|
by thorough measures to increase customers and sales of industrial LP gas
|
Energy
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Evolved into a general energy service provider preferred by customers due
|
Ordinary income
|
37
|
40
|
109.1％
|
|
|
to its electricity retailing and enhanced services
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further expansion of business domains and areas through M&A
|
Agriculture &
|
Net sales
|
916
|
1,366
|
149.2％
|
|
|
|
|
Expanded contracted beverage production and increased added value by
|
food products
|
Ordinary income
|
29
|
49
|
166.4％
|
investing in new production lines
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Launched efforts to integrate the Group's logistics businesses by making
|
|
Net sales
|
400
|
479
|
120.0％
|
|
them a company
|
Logistics
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
17
|
26
|
152.2％
|
Achieved progress in the development plan for the low-temperature
|
|
|
logistics network, including a new logistics center in the metropolitan area
|
|
|
|
|
|
Achieved steady growth in the aerosol business, electronic material
|
|
Net sales
|
1,140
|
1,356
|
118.9％
|
|
business and O-ring business
|
Others
|
|
|
|
|
Ordinary income
|
83
|
84
|
101.9％
|
Achieved progress in developing infrastructure for the electric generation
|
|
|
business and overseas engineering business
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Adjustment
|
Ordinary income
|
2
|
▲37
|
－％
|
|
|
Net sales
|
6,606
|
8,015
|
121.3%
|
|
Total
|
Ordinary income
|
351
|
470
|
133.9%
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
5
|
