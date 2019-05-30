Log in
Air Water : Mid-term Management Plan (FY2019 –2021) “NEXT-2020 Final”

0
05/30/2019 | 05:49am EDT

Mid-term Management Plan (FY2019 - 2021)

NEXT-2020Final

May 16, 2019

Table of Contents

1

2

3

4

5

Review of previous mid-term management plan "NEXT-2020 Ver.3" (FY2016 - 2018)

New mid-term management plan "NEXT-2020 Final" (FY2019 - 2021)

Investment plan/Shareholder return

Measures of each business segment

ESG materiality

Copyright © AIR WATER INC all rights reserved.

2

Review of previous mid-term management plan

"NEXT-2020 Ver.3"FY2016 - 2018)

Copyright © AIR WATER INC all rights reserved.

3

  • Review of Ver.3 results (overall)

Steady progress made in all business segments, sustaining stable growth rates with record-breaking levels for net sales and all income categories

(Unit: hundred million yen)

Final year of

Growth over 3-year

Status of achievement

Mid-term management plan

period

of mid-term plan in

previous mid-

"NEXT-2020 Ver.3"

（Compared to

comparison to the

term plan

FY2015)

initial plan

FY2015

FY2018

FY2018

Difference

Ratio

Difference

Ratio

(Initial plan)

(Rsults)

Net sales

6,606

8,500

8,015

＋1,409

121.3％

▲485

94.3%

Operating

395

510

436

＋41

110.3％

▲74

85.5%

income

Ordinary income

351

510

470

＋119

133.9％

▲40

92.1%

Net income

201

290

265

＋63

131.4％

▲25

91.3%

Recurring

5.3％

6％ or higher

5.9

margin

ROE

8.7%

10％ or higher

9.3

Factors contributing to the

differences from the initial plan

EPS

102.73 yen

147.90 yen

135.34 yen

Net sales and all income categories did

Equity capital

40.8％

40.0%

37.2

not reach the levels of the initial plan due

ratio

to changes in the external environments

(rise in electricity prices and occurrence

Net D/E ratio

0.57

0.75 or lower

0.79

of a series of natural disasters) and

weaker sales growth in each business.

Copyright © AIR WATER INC all rights reserved.

4

  • Review of Ver.3 results (by segment)

(Unit: hundred million yen)

Segment

FY2015

FY2018

Growth over

Main achievements

3-year period

Net sales

1,572

1,764

112.2％

Steady progress in improving regional businesses by actively promoting

Industrial gas

VSU, establishing new filling stations and replacing plants

Ordinary income

140

171

122.1％

Expanded sales in gas-related products, such as gas application

equipment

Net sales

870

757

87.0％

Transferred out C-Chem and coal chemical business and acquired

Chemical

Kawasaki Kasei Chemicals to make a shift to a functional chemicals-

Ordinary income

▲45

37

－％

centered business structure

Net sales

1,245

1,767

141.8％

Expanded the lifestyle medical field (sanitary materials, injection needles

Medical

and dental) through M&A

Improved profitability of medical services through price optimization

Ordinary income

87

99

113.5％

Acquired a Singapore-based hospital facility company as a subsidiary to

promote overseas expansion

Net sales

464

527

113.8％

Enhanced business structure resistant to changes in business environment,

by thorough measures to increase customers and sales of industrial LP gas

Energy

Evolved into a general energy service provider preferred by customers due

Ordinary income

37

40

109.1％

to its electricity retailing and enhanced services

Further expansion of business domains and areas through M&A

Agriculture &

Net sales

916

1,366

149.2％

Expanded contracted beverage production and increased added value by

food products

Ordinary income

29

49

166.4％

investing in new production lines

Launched efforts to integrate the Group's logistics businesses by making

Net sales

400

479

120.0％

them a company

Logistics

Ordinary income

17

26

152.2％

Achieved progress in the development plan for the low-temperature

logistics network, including a new logistics center in the metropolitan area

Achieved steady growth in the aerosol business, electronic material

Net sales

1,140

1,356

118.9％

business and O-ring business

Others

Ordinary income

83

84

101.9％

Achieved progress in developing infrastructure for the electric generation

business and overseas engineering business

Adjustment

Ordinary income

2

▲37

－％

Net sales

6,606

8,015

121.3%

Total

Ordinary income

351

470

133.9%

Copyright © AIR WATER INC all rights reserved.

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

AIR WATER Inc. published this content on 30 May 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 30 May 2019 09:48:02 UTC
