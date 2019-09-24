Air Water : Releasing 8K Surgical Microscope System “Micro eight ”

August 22, 2019

Air Water Inc.

Kairos Co., Ltd.

Releasing 8K Surgical Microscope System "Micro eight "

~Ultrahigh resolution of 16 times the current High-definition (2K) and 4 times the pixels of 4K

accurately shows vessels and nerves~

We are pleased to announce that Kairos Co., Ltd. (President and CEO, Hiroshi Nakatsuji; hereinafter "Kairos"), one of the group companies of Air Water, Inc. (Chairman of the Board, Chief Executive Officer, Kikuo Toyoda; hereinafter "the Company"), that manufactures and sells medical devices that incorporate high-definition 8K image technology has developed an 8K surgical microscope system "Micro eight" equipped with new technology and is releasing it from Monday, September 2, 2019.

1. Development Process

Our medicalbusiness has been working on the expansion of business in the perioperative*1 medical field by providing construction services of advanced medical facilities, such as operating rooms and ICUs, as well as proposing related peripheral devices and medical services comprehensively. In February 2018, we formed a capital and business alliance with Kairos, a company that applied 8K image technology and led the world in the manufacture of 8K rigid endoscope cameras, and acquired Kairos as a subsidiary in July 2018 to strengthen and expand out perioperative medical business.

"Surgical microscope" is a medical device necessary for microsurgery such as anastomosis*2 of small blood vessels, nerves and lymphatics, and its market has expanded worldwide to date. In recent years, super-microsurgery, where small lymphatics, etc. that are cut during a cancer operation, for instance, are anastomosed, have started.

Given these circumstances, Kairos has applied its 8K image technology and achieved natural three-dimensional(3D) vision by the new developed technology and without using 3D. Combining with a 70-inch 8K large monitor, Kairos developed an 8K operating video microscope system "Micro eight" that allows surgeons to perform operations with their heads up. This system will be sold mainly to medical institutions that offer plastic surgery, neurosurgery, cardiac surgery, etc.

In addition to using for operations, the 8K high-definition microscope technology is widely expected to be applied in pathological examinations and regenerative medicine. It is also expected to have wide-ranging demands not only in the medical field but also in the industrial field for product quality and detailed inspection.

Kairos aims to develop its businesses by applying the 8K high-definition microscope technology with a view to utilizing such technology not only in the medical field but also in the industrial field.

2. Main Features of the Product

(1) Visualization of the microscopic world

High-definition 8K image technology provides the amount of information that is 16 times as much as that of High- definition (2K), visualizing an object whose size is 1/10 of hair (70μm). This makes it possible to observe things more precisely to a cell level and to provide difficult operations and treatment, such as anastomosis of small blood vessels and lymphatics, in a safer manner. In addition, interchanging various focal length lenses that match relevant operative methods realizes super microsurgery with more detailed images. With these, it is expected that "post-operative QOL

