AIRASIA X IR NEWS: Second Quarter 2020 Preliminary Operating Statistics

AirAsia X Berhad ('AirAsia X' or 'the Company') today announces its operating statistics for the second quarter of 2020 ('2Q20').

The Company had announced the temporary hibernation of its fleet towards the end of the first quarter of 2020. To date, the hibernation remains in place as international borders at our destinations remain closed. In 2Q20, the Company posted a Passenger Load Factor ('PLF') of 38%, while the number of passengers carried was recorded at 2,291, which came on the back of flights ferrying cargo with minimal passenger take-up during the month of April 2020. The Company's Available Seat Kilometres ('ASK') reduced to 31 million from 8,442 million during the quarter under review.

During 2Q20, the Company maintained only minimal operations in supporting repatriation of travellers as well as freight and cargo services. The total number of sectors flown on charter and cargo basis totalled up to 146 during the period.

AirAsia X Thailand reported a PLF of 82% in 2Q20, as seat capacity was recorded at 377, and passengers carried totalled up to 309 during the quarter. Similarly with AirAsia X Malaysia, our Thai associate announced the hibernation of its fleet earlier this year, and remains in hibernation to date.

AirAsia X Malaysia's fleet size stood at 24 A330 aircraft while AirAsia X Thailand's fleet size remained unchanged at 14 A330 aircraft during the quarter. This brings the total for the AirAsia X Group's fleet size to 40 A330 aircraft as at the end of 2Q20, which includes 2 aircraft with AirAsia X Indonesia, which has been suspended since 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Operating Statistics