MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group

AIRASIA GROUP

(AIRASIA)
News 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

AirAsia : Malaysia Airlines shareholder Khazanah has not pledged funding, parent company says

06/11/2020 | 07:30am EDT

By Liz Lee

Malaysia Airlines' parent company has not received any commitment from sole owner Khazanah Nasional Bhd for 5 billion ringgit ($1.18 billion) in financial aid, the airline said on Thursday.

Bloomberg earlier reported that Khazanah [KHAZA.UL], Malaysia's sovereign wealth fund, was considering providing as much as 5 billion ringgit for the national carrier to resume operations halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The Bloomberg report said the cash infusion could happen in the coming weeks, if approved.

Malaysia Aviation Group said in an emailed statement it had not received any funding commitment to ride out the slump in bookings but Khazanah has been supportive of the group's efforts to address and cope with the pandemic impact.

"As we are currently realigning our Long Term Business Plan to the changing aviation landscape, we are in continuing discussions with Khazanah on the level of support needed moving forward," it said.

The airline group has said previously it was working closely with shareholder Khazanah Nasional for financial support while also taking steps to defend its cash position to sustain business during the coronavirus crisis.

In an interview over the weekend, Finance Minister Tengku Zafrul Aziz told Reuters that the ministry had not provided any financial aid to any airlines.

"There is no assistance given to any airline. No plan, not to-date. Both said they can do okay, on their own," he said, referring to Malaysia Airlines and AirAsia Group.

($1 = 4.2430 ringgit)

(Reporting by Liz Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -2.86% 1.02 End-of-day quote.-40.00%
AIRASIA X -4.00% 0.12 End-of-day quote.-22.58%
Financials
Sales 2019 11 918 M 2 808 M 2 808 M
Net income 2019 337 M 79,4 M 79,4 M
Net Debt 2019 217 M 51,1 M 51,1 M
P/E ratio 2019 9,56x
Yield 2019 90,8%
Capitalization 3 409 M 802 M 803 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,30x
Nbr of Employees 18 122
Free-Float 55,4%
Chart AIRASIA GROUP
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus SELL
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 0,71 MYR
Last Close Price 1,02 MYR
Spread / Highest target 52,9%
Spread / Average Target -30,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -57,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-40.00%802
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-45.90%20 098
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-18.90%14 573
AIR CHINA LIMITED-33.00%13 053
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-54.91%11 536
SINGAPORE AIRLINES LIMITED-51.88%9 309
