AirAsia : Travel Requirements for Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) between Singapore and Malaysia

SINGAPORE, 14 August 2020 - In preparation for the upcoming scheduled commercial flights between Singapore and Malaysia, AirAsia would like to remind guests of travel requirements set by both countries under the Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) scheme.

The RGL enables residents of Singapore and Malaysia to conduct short-term cross-border travel for essential business and official purposes between both countries. Travellers must abide by the respective COVID-19 prevention and public health measures which are mutually agreed upon by both countries, including undergoing pre-departure and post-arrival COVID-19 polymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests.

Travellers will also be expected to submit to the relevant authorities of the destination country, a pre-identified and submitted itinerary and adhere to this controlled itinerary during their visit.

The RGL is only applicable for travel between (i) airports in Singapore and Malaysia which have available non-stop flight routes and (ii) the land checkpoints via Woodlands or Tuas.

All inbound and outbound travellers for essential business and official travel between Malaysia and Singapore via the RGL are required to check their eligibility and travel requirements before their scheduled departure.

AirAsia advises guests that all necessary travel documentation must be obtained before proceeding to the airport for your flight. AirAsia will facilitate a smooth journey for guests on essential travel by checking for complete documentation before boarding.

Please visit AirAsia's Travel Requirements page for more information.

The health and safety of our guests and staff is always our top priority. As we return to the skies, you have our commitment that AirAsia practises stringent health and hygiene procedures onboard our aircraft and on the ground before and after you travel. AirAsia is stepping up all precautionary measures, to ensure all guests have a safe journey with us in this new norm of travel.

***END***