AirAsia : launches 2 brand new routes in Thailand in support of domestic tourism

08/07/2020 | 04:14am EDT

Hua Hin, 7 August 2020 - As the country is aggressively promoting domestic tourism to stimulate economic recovery post-Covid-19, AirAsia is proud to launch two brand new routes within Thailand, connecting the beach resort city of Hua Hin with Chiang Mai in the north and Udon Thani in the northeast.

This marks a significant milestone for AirAsia in Thailand as not only the two flights took off amidst the uncertainties brought about by the global pandemic, but it was also the first time it was connecting the beach resort of Hua Hin to other cities in the country.

The biweekly flights depart every Friday and Sunday, and are available for sale on AirAsia's lifestyle and travel platform -- the AirAsia.com website and mobile app.

These new flights are making the total of 30 domestic routes that AirAsia has reinstated in Thailand since it resumed domestic services on 1 May 2020.

Joining AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya to welcome guests from Chiang Mai and Udon Thani at the Hua Hin Airport today were Prachuap Khiri Khan Governor Punlop Singhasenee, Hua Hin Mayor Nopporn Wuthikul, Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) Directors Soraya Homchuem and Chompu Marusachot, and Hua Hin Airport Director Apisit Ubolkomut.

AirAsia Thailand Chief Executive Officer Santisuk Klongchaiya said: 'AirAsia is very pleased to be able to play an active part in reviving domestic tourism and travel industry in the country. Chiang Mai-Hua Hin and Udon Thani-Hua Hin are the first new routes introduced by AirAsia Thailand since the airline resumed domestic services following the Covid-19 outbreak.

'This is the very first time AirAsia Thailand is flying to Hua Hin and we are very pleased with the early demand for these new services with both routes registering a staggering 85 percent load factor on average. Hua Hin is one of the top destinations amongst Thai travellers and we are confident that both of these direct regional services will continue to be popular among visitors looking for a quick weekend getaway. Chiang Mai and Udon Thani are also popular destinations in the north and northeast, and we believe the introduction of these routes is not only great for consumers, but also for tourism and for stimulating local economies.'

To mark the special occasion, guests on the inaugural Chiang Mai-Hua Hin flight were invited to get dressed for the beach and participate in a special in-flight activity, and stand a chance to win special prizes from AirAsia and Hua Hin tourism businesses.

To celebrate the launch of these new routes, AirAsia is offering special promotional fares starting from only THB790 per trip for BIG members. Booking is open from 10 to 16 August 2020 for travel from 10 August 2020 to 26 March 2021.

Disclaimer

AirAsia Group Berhad published this content on 07 August 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 07 August 2020 08:13:19 UTC
