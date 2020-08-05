AirAsia : requires guests to wear face shields on Z2 flights following government directive

MANILA, 5 August 2020 -- Following the Philippine government's latest announcement of additional guidelines for public transport, all AirAsia Philippines (Z2) guests will be required to wear face shields throughout their entire journey.

The mandatory use of face shields is effective beginning 15 August 2020 according to the Department of Transportation. The use of full face shields is in addition to the airline's face mask policy to board a flight.

AirAsia continues to step up existing safety measures for the health and wellbeing of all guests and employees.

For contactless transactions, guests may seamlessly self check-in on the AirAsia mobile app or website 14 days up to 1 hour before the scheduled departure time, or use the self check-in kiosks available at the airport.

Health screening stations and thermal scanners are also in place at several stations including entry points and boarding gates. Physical distancing will be strictly enforced using floor markings at queueing locations such as check in counters, immigration, baggage x-rays, and boarding gates. Hand sanitizers will continue to be provided at common areas of the terminal for hygiene and sanitation purposes.

All AirAsia aircraft are equipped with air filtration systems that effectively rule out airborne transmission of contaminants. The air inside the cabin passes through powerful High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA) filters which purify the air every two to three minutes by screening almost the entire spectrum of particles.

Guests can expect enhanced safety measures throughout the entire journey, including pre-flight, in-flight, and arrival processes. Guests are also advised to check and comply with measures implemented by local airport authorities for a smooth travel experience.

The airline urges guests to check the latest travel restrictions and advice of respective local and national governments before travelling, as policies may change frequently. Answers to frequently asked questions, including on travel documents, may be found here.

AirAsia is closely monitoring this situation and reserves the right to announce further policies according to the latest developments.

Follow AirAsia on Twitter (@AirAsia) and Facebook (facebook.com/AirAsia) for the latest updates, or contact our customer support team at support.airasia.com.