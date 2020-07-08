Log in
Malaysia's AirAsia in talks to secure funding of over $230 million

07/08/2020 | 11:28pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: AirAsia planes are seen parked at Kuala Lumpur International Airport 2, during the movement control order due to the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), in Sepang

Malaysian budget carrier AirAsia Group on Thursday said it was in talks to raise more than 1 billion ringgit ($234.52 million) in funds, a day after its auditor cast doubt on its ability to continue as a going concern.

AirAsia, like other airlines, has been slammed by the coronavirus pandemic that has hammered demand for air travel. Its auditors have said its 2019 earnings were prepared on a going concern basis, which is dependent upon a recovery from the crisis and the success of fundraising efforts.

AirAsia said it was considering various fundraising options, including debt and equity, and looking to at least halve cash expenses this year.

"We have been presented with proposals in various forms of capital raising, be it debt or equity, and are in ongoing discussions with numerous parties, including investment banks, lenders, as well as interested investors in seeking a favourable outcome for the group," the airline said in a statement.

Some financial institutions have indicated they would support a funding request of over 1 billion ringgit, it said.

A part of the funding would come from a Malaysian government guarantee loan programme, AirAsia said, adding its subsidiaries in the Philippines and Indonesia have also applied for loans.

The airline has begun to cut jobs and salaries to save costs, and is working on extensions with lessors, it said.

Earlier this week, the airline posted a first-quarter loss of nearly $200 million, its biggest quarterly loss since its 2004 listing.

AirAsia has also sought payment deferrals from suppliers and lenders and halted all deliveries of Airbus SE jets this year.

Equities research firm CGS-CIMB said AirAsia would need 3 billion ringgit in new funding to maintain a healthy cash position, adding capital-raising efforts could result in shareholder dilution.

AirAsia's shares rose 5%, after dropping as much as 17% in the previous session.

($1 = 4.2640 ringgit)

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Jamie Freed in Sydney; Editing by Shri Navaratnam and Himani Sarkar)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP -17.54% 0.705 End-of-day quote.-58.53%
AIRBUS SE -2.18% 65.83 Real-time Quote.-49.55%
CIMB GROUP HOLDINGS 2.70% 3.8 End-of-day quote.-26.21%
Financials
Sales 2019 11 918 M 2 796 M 2 796 M
Net income 2019 337 M 79,1 M 79,1 M
Net Debt 2019 217 M 50,9 M 50,9 M
P/E ratio 2019 6,61x
Yield 2019 131%
Capitalization 2 356 M 552 M 553 M
EV / Sales 2018
EV / Sales 2019 0,22x
Nbr of Employees 18 122
Free-Float 55,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP-58.53%670
DELTA AIR LINES, INC.-53.81%17 157
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.72%13 743
AIR CHINA LIMITED-36.28%13 333
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY LIMITED-27.86%10 889
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-63.07%9 454
