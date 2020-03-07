Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia Group Berhad    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

AirAsia Berhad : Malaysia's Malindo Air asks staff to take up to 50% pay cut to cushion coronavirus blow

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/07/2020 | 12:18am EST
An official checks an aircraft belonging to Malindo Air that skidded off the runway during take off last night at Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu

Malindo Air has ordered its staff to take up to a 50% pay cut and two weeks unpaid leave as the coroanvirus epidemic hurts air travel demand and the broader industry, according to a memo sighted by Reuters.

In a company-wide memo sent on Friday, chief executive officer Mushafiz Mustafa Bakri said the airlines have implemented several measures to cope with the revenue shortfall, including suspending flights, appealing to suppliers to defer payments, and asking staff to volunteer for unpaid leave.

"With a heavy heart, with not much of any further concrete options, we are now left with no choice but to ask each one of you to take a pay cut of your basic pay of up to 50% for the next several months until normalcy returns," Mushafiz said in the memo.

As part of the pay cut, employees were asked to reduce their number of working days by up to 15 days a month.

Malindo Air, the Malaysian arm of Indonesia's Lion Air, did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Airlines around the world have halted flights and launched promotional campaigns to boost demand to trouble-free routes after the spread of the coronavirus, which originated late last year in China and have now infected over 100,000 people worldwide in a massive blow to businesses.

Malindo Air is the first airline in Malaysia to cut employee salary, but national carrier Malaysia Airlines, flagship budget carrier AirAsia Group Bhd and its long-haul arm AirAsia X Bhd have also taken a beating.

AirAsia X said last month its ticket sales to Japan, Korea and Australia were impacted but the Chinese market was hit the hardest by the virus outbreak.

(Reporting by Mei Mei Chu; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD 1.87% 1.09 End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRASIA X BERHAD 5.56% 0.095 End-of-day quote.5.56%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
12:18aAIRASIA BERHAD : Malaysia's Malindo Air asks staff to take up to 50% pay cut to ..
RE
03/05Coronavirus, politics and trade compound problems for Airbus A330neo
RE
03/02Malaysia's Khazanah swings to record annual profit after flurry of share sale..
RE
02/28Malaysia's AirAsia X defers A330neo deliveries as virus pressures frail finan..
RE
02/28Malaysia's AirAsia X defers A330neo deliveries as virus pressures frail finan..
RE
02/21Malaysia's Axiata in talks with 11 to partner up for bid on digital bank lice..
RE
02/20AIRASIA BHD : expands to GenSan
AQ
02/13AIRASIA BHD : MAVCOM Imposes Significant Financial Penalties On AirAsia, AirAsia..
AQ
02/12Airbus confident can sell more than 1,000 A321XLRs over 10 years
RE
02/11U.S. DOWNGRADE COULD STOKE BIAS AGAI : regulator
RE
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2020 11 364 M
EBIT 2020 518 M
Net income 2020 -94,7 M
Debt 2020 3 484 M
Yield 2020 1,48%
P/E ratio 2020 28,6x
P/E ratio 2021 6,41x
EV / Sales2020 0,62x
EV / Sales2021 0,40x
Capitalization 3 509 M
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia Group Berhad Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 1,29  MYR
Last Close Price 1,05  MYR
Spread / Highest target 94,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -19,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Tharumalingam Kanagalingam Chief Executive Officer
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Nadzri Hashim Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD0.00%872
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-21.53%28 694
AIR CHINA LIMITED-1.25%15 041
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-23.10%13 777
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-40.86%12 792
ANA HOLDINGS INC.-0.53%11 973
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group