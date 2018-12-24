Airasia BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake for $768 Million

By Yantoultra Ngui



KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia-AirAsia Group Bhd. (5099.KU), Malaysia's biggest budget airline, said Monday that it has entered into an agreement to sell up to 29 aircraft to U.S-based private investment firm Castlelake L.P. for $768 million.

Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd., which holds 25 existing aircraft and another four new aircraft to be delivered in 2019, according to AirAsia in a statement.

AirAsia, one of Asia's largest budget airlines by passenger volume, said the 25 existing aircraft, A320-200ceo and A320neo, under Merah Aviation, and the four new aircraft to be delivered, A320-200ceo, will be leased back to AirAsia.

The transaction, which is subject to the approval of AirAsia's shareholders, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, according to AirAsia.

AirAsia has in recent years engaged in an asset-selling spree, disposing stakes ranging from its aircraft-leasing business to its share of a joint venture with online travel company Expedia Group Inc. (EXPE).

AirAsia's shares closed 1.5% higher at 2.74 ringgit (66 cents) on Monday prior to the announcement.

BNP Paribas is acting as financial advisor to AirAsia while Stephenson Harwood LLP and Tay & Partners are acting as the airline's legal counsels. Castlelake has Vedder Price PC as legal counsel, according to the statement.

