AIRASIA GROUP BHD

(AIRA)
Airasia BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia reports smallest net profit since 2014

08/28/2019 | 08:28am EDT
AirAsia plane prepares for take off at Don Mueang International Airport in Bangkok

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Budget airline AirAsia Group Bhd on Wednesday reported its smallest quarterly net profit since 2014 as the airline recognized losses in its Indian associate company.

The group said the second-quarter results recognized the share of prior year losses at AirAsia India (AAI) as a result of an increase in its investment in that airline.

AirAsia also said it was hit by foreign exchange losses during the second quarter which ended on June 30. But the company benefited from deferred taxation of 250.1 million ringgit in the quarter.

Net profit was 17.9 million ringgit ($4.27 million) for the April-June period, a 95% drop from 361.8 million ringgit recorded a year ago.

Revenue was 20% higher at 3.1 billion ringgit, however.

The airline carried 12.8 million passengers in the three-month period, 18% higher leading to an 85% load factor, which measures how full planes are.

AirAsia said it planned for a net fleet growth of 20 aircraft this year, and expect to receive its first A321neo in November. The A321neo is more fuel efficient and has a longer range.

"We continue to work on reducing costs including investment in digitalization which we believe will help reduce costs in the long run," it said.

Last week, its long-haul offshoot AirAsia X Bhd reported its largest quarterly loss since 2015 due to aircraft disposal and a weak ringgit.

(Reporting by Liz Lee. Editing by Jane Merriman)
AIRASIA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
AIRASIA X BHD End-of-day quote.
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 464 M
EBIT 2019 891 M
Net income 2019 705 M
Finance 2019 445 M
Yield 2019 53,7%
P/E ratio 2019 8,20x
P/E ratio 2020 8,64x
EV / Sales2019 0,48x
EV / Sales2020 0,54x
Capitalization 5 949 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 2,39  MYR
Last Close Price 1,78  MYR
Spread / Highest target 88,2%
Spread / Average Target 34,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -30,9%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BHD1 415
DELTA AIR LINES INC.12.51%36 368
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS INC-2.14%21 052
AIR CHINA LTD.5.50%15 212
ANA HOLDINGS INC-6.67%11 366
RYANAIR HOLDINGS-17.34%10 975
