Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Airasia Group BHD    AIRA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BHD (AIRA)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airasia BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia to Sell Aircraft to U.S. Firm Castlelake

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
12/24/2018 | 01:27pm CET

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--AirAsia Group Bhd. (5099.KU), Malaysia's biggest budget airline, said it has entered into an agreement to sell as many 29 aircraft to U.S-based private investment firm Castlelake LP for US$768 million.

Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd. that holds 25 aircraft and four additional aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement Monday.

AirAsia, one of Asia's largest budget airlines by passenger volume, said all the aircraft would be leased back to AirAsia.

The transaction, which is subject to the approval of AirAsia's shareholders, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, AirAsia said.

AirAsia has been disposing of stakes including its aircraft-leasing businessand travel-booking site Expedia.

AirAsia's shares closed 1.5% higher at MYR2.74 on Monday before the announcement.

BNP Paribas is acting as financial adviser to AirAsia, while Stephenson Harwood LLP and Tay & Partners are acting as the airline's legal counsel. Castlelake has Vedder Price PC as legal counsel, according to the statement.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRASIA GROUP BHD
01:39pAIRASIA BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia Group to Sell up to 29 Aircraft to Castlelake f..
DJ
01:27pAIRASIA BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia to Sell Aircraft to U.S. Firm Castlelake
DJ
12/22AIRASIA BHD : inducts 20th plane; to start Bengaluru-Mumbai route on January 15
AQ
12/21Indonesia's Garuda airline expects to make profit in 2018 - CEO
RE
12/21AIRASIA BHD : still planning to enter Myanmar
AQ
12/15AIR ASIA : refuses to give up on Vietnam
AQ
12/15FLYHT AEROSPACE : AirAsia, FLYHT Agree on Services for 190 Aircraft
AQ
12/12AIRASIA BHD : announces Chennai-Hyderabad route; services from December 21
AQ
12/12AIRASIA GROUP BHD : Ex-dividend day for extraordinary dividend
FA
12/11AIRASIA BHD : makes first landing at Avalon Airport
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 10 344 M
EBIT 2018 1 543 M
Net income 2018 2 214 M
Debt 2018 5 699 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 4,34
P/E ratio 2019 8,14
EV / Sales 2018 1,42x
EV / Sales 2019 1,26x
Capitalization 9 023 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 3,40  MYR
Spread / Average Target 26%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BHD2 159
DELTA AIR LINES-11.70%33 904
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC36.16%22 198
AIR CHINA LTD.-36.04%15 372
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP-5.75%15 297
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC-31.83%13 160
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.