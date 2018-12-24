Airasia BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia to Sell Aircraft to U.S. Firm Castlelake

By Yantoultra Ngui

KUALA LUMPUR, Malaysia--AirAsia Group Bhd. (5099.KU), Malaysia's biggest budget airline, said it has entered into an agreement to sell as many 29 aircraft to U.S-based private investment firm Castlelake LP for US$768 million.

Castlelake will buy a company called Merah Aviation Asset Holding Ltd. that holds 25 aircraft and four additional aircraft to be delivered in 2019, AirAsia said in a statement Monday.

AirAsia, one of Asia's largest budget airlines by passenger volume, said all the aircraft would be leased back to AirAsia.

The transaction, which is subject to the approval of AirAsia's shareholders, is expected to be completed in the second quarter of 2019, AirAsia said.

AirAsia has been disposing of stakes including its aircraft-leasing businessand travel-booking site Expedia.

AirAsia's shares closed 1.5% higher at MYR2.74 on Monday before the announcement.

BNP Paribas is acting as financial adviser to AirAsia, while Stephenson Harwood LLP and Tay & Partners are acting as the airline's legal counsel. Castlelake has Vedder Price PC as legal counsel, according to the statement.