Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Airasia Group BHD    AIRASIA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BHD

(AIRASIA)
  Report
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airasia BHD : Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airline sale

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 08:55am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Malaysia Airlines Boeing 737 airplane is pictured on the haze-shrouded tarmac at Kuala Lumpur International Airport in Sepang

Malaysian business news website Focus Malaysia said on Friday that the country's sovereign wealth fund has asked it to stop reporting confidential information about the sale of Malaysia Airlines and has threatened it with legal action.

The fund, Khazanah Nasional Berhad, said in a statement that it had asked Focus Malaysia to stop releasing confidential information about the sale, saying the reports were damaging the process. A spokesman later confirmed that a legal notice had also been sent to the website.

Focus Malaysia last month published a series of reports about the sale of Malaysia Airlines, owned by the sovereign fund.

On Friday, it said it had received an email from Khazanah's lawyers asking it not to publish articles on the airline based on confidential material.

The lawyers said Khazanah reserves the right "to commence proceedings against you for breach of confidence and to seek any other remedies as may be appropriate," Focus Malaysia said in a statement on its website.

The editor in chief said the portal had published the reports in the public interest.

The government has been seeking a strategic partner for Malaysia Airlines, which has struggled to recover from two tragedies in 2014 - the disappearance of flight MH370 and the shooting down of flight MH17 over eastern Ukraine.

The Focus Malaysia reports, citing internal Khazanah documents, identified bidders for the struggling airline and detailed its finances. It also said Khazanah had been pushing for AirAsia to merge with Malaysia Airlines.

In a statement on Friday, Khazanah said Focus Malaysia's articles have "negatively impacted the corporate exercise" involving the airline.

"This has affected the potential for Malaysia Airlines to achieve sustainable growth and profitability," it said.

The articles have also harmed the fund's reputation.

"Accordingly, we have requested for Focus Malaysia to stop publishing any information regarding the corporate exercise that would typically be considered confidential that comes into its possession," the fund said.

Press freedom and independence "must be upheld together with some sense of responsibility and restraint by the press when it comes to a corporate entity conducting an on-going corporate exercise that is genuinely commercial in nature," Khazanah said.

Khazanah has filed a police report about Focus Malaysia's news reports, The Edge Financial Daily reported on Jan. 24.

Khazanah did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters on whether it had filed a police report.

Reuters reported last month about the bids for Malaysia Airlines, citing sources with knowledge of the matter.

(Reporting by A. Ananthalakshmi and Liz Lee; Editing by Hugh Lawson)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRASIA GROUP BHD End-of-day quote.
AIRASIA X BHD End-of-day quote.
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRASIA GROUP BHD
08:55aAIRASIA BHD : Malaysia sovereign fund asks news website to stop reports on airli..
RE
03:26aMalaysia's Mahathir clarifies comments on AirAsia
RE
02/06Payments in high-value deals not a bribe, Mahathir says about AirAsia probe
RE
02/05Malaysia's AirAsia X forms committee to review Airbus bribery allegations
RE
02/04UPDATE1 : Malaysia coronavirus infections rise to 10 including 1st local
AQ
02/04AIRASIA BHD : Dozens of Malaysians quarantined after being evacuated from Wuhan
AQ
02/03AirAsia CEO Fernandes and chairman step aside as Airbus bribery allegations p..
RE
02/03AirAsia's Fernandes denies Airbus bribe involving his former F1 team
RE
02/03AIRASIA BHD : chairman steps down temporarily over Airbus bribery probe
AQ
02/03AIRBUS : AirAsia Executives Step Down Pending Inquiry Into Alleged Airbus Briber..
DJ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 941 M
EBIT 2019 801 M
Net income 2019 382 M
Debt 2019 390 M
Yield 2019 75,6%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 7,98x
EV / Sales2019 0,38x
EV / Sales2020 0,49x
Capitalization 4 111 M
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus UNDERPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 1,54  MYR
Last Close Price 1,23  MYR
Spread / Highest target 75,6%
Spread / Average Target 25,2%
Spread / Lowest Target -18,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Anthony Francis Fernandes Group CEO & Non-Independent Executive Director
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BHD1 176
DELTA AIR LINES INC.-0.51%36 792
UNITED AIRLINES HOLDINGS, INC.-8.62%19 674
RYANAIR HOLDINGS PLC9.19%17 850
AIR CHINA LIMITED-13.75%15 637
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP, SA-0.48%14 876
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group