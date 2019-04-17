Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  Airasia Group BHD    AIRA   MYL5099OO006

AIRASIA GROUP BHD

(AIRA)
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Airasia BHD : plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/17/2019 | 10:18pm EDT
A man walks past the logo of AirAsia at Don Muang International Airport in Bangkok

(Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia Group Bhd has cancelled plans to enter Vietnam's crowded aviation market, but said it was still keen on operating a low-cost carrier in the country.

The Malaysian budget airline, in a statement on Wednesday, said it had ended an agreement with Gumin Company Ltd and Hai Au Aviation to set up a low-cost carrier, signed in March 2017.

AirAsia had planned for the venture to start services in Vietnam by August this year.

In a tweet early on Thursday, AirAsia Group Chief Executive Tony Fernandes said Vietnam remains "very much in the plan".

"I am still optimistic of airasia (sic) being in Vietnam by end of the year. Watch this space. Picking the right one," he tweeted.

Vietnam is one of Asia's fastest-growing economies and air travel is booming, with domestic and inbound passenger numbers rising at double-digit rates last year.

AirAsia, which swung into the red in the fourth quarter of 2018 for the first time in more than three years, said it "remains interested in operating a low-cost airline in Vietnam due to its favourable geographical location, expanding aviation market and overall growth potential".

The launch of a fifth Vietnamese airline in January has intensified competition and added strain to the country's aviation infrastructure.

AirAsia already has offshoots in Indonesia, Thailand, India, Japan and the Philippines.

(Reporting by Shanima A in BENGALURU and Jamie Freed in SINGAPORE; Additional reporting by Liz Lee in KUALA LUMPUR; Editing by Susan Fenton and Christopher Cushing)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRASIA GROUP BHD
10:18pAIRASIA BHD : plan to launch Vietnam carrier fails to take off
RE
04/10AIRASIA BHD : introduces flights to India's heritage capital, Ahmedabad
AQ
04/03AIRASIA BHD : announces direct flight between Phuket, Phnom Penh
AQ
04/03AIR ASIA : apologises for its "Get off in Thailand" promotion
AQ
04/01AIRASIA BHD : opens Osaka route
AQ
03/26AIR ASIA : apologises for its "Get off in Thailand" promotion
AQ
03/26AIRASIA BHD : Air Asia blasted for promoting sex tourism in Thailand
AQ
03/26AIRASIA BHD : Budget carrier AirAsia pulls 'Get off in Thailand' ads in Australi..
RE
03/17AIRASIA BHD :  CEO Tony Fernandes quits Facebook citing New Zealand mass shootin..
AQ
03/11AIRASIA BHD : announces launch of new technology centre
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2019 11 087 M
EBIT 2019 963 M
Net income 2019 885 M
Debt 2019 4 264 M
Yield 2019 3,85%
P/E ratio 2019 8,73
P/E ratio 2020 7,46
EV / Sales 2019 1,13x
EV / Sales 2020 1,14x
Capitalization 8 255 M
Chart AIRASIA GROUP BHD
Duration : Period :
Airasia Group BHD Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 20
Average target price 2,92  MYR
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Riad Asmat Chief Executive Officer
Kamarudin bin Meranun Non-Independent Executive Chairman
Adrian Jenkins Chief Operating Officer
Pattra Boosarawongse Group Chief Financial Officer
Kin Choy Lau Group Head-Information & Communication Technology
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA GROUP BHD1 992
DELTA AIR LINES INC.16.45%38 062
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC1.72%22 508
AIR CHINA LTD.44.37%22 110
RYANAIR HOLDINGS13.30%15 610
CHINA SOUTHERN AIRLINES COMPANY32.08%15 472
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About