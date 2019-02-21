Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  BURSA MALAYSIA  >  AirAsia X Bhd    AIRX   MYL5238OO000

AIRASIA X BHD

(AIRX)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AirAsia X Bhd : Malaysia's AirAsia X posts quarter four net loss on impairment, higher fuel expense

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/21/2019 | 05:45am EST
FILE PHOTO: Tail of AirAsia X plane as seen at the Garuda Maintenance Facility AeroAsia in Tangerang

KUALA LUMPUR (Reuters) - Malaysia's AirAsia X Bhd recorded its third consecutive quarterly loss on Thursday, dragged down by an impairment provision while rising fuel costs also dented its performance in the October-December period.

The long-haul offshoot of Malaysia's flagship budget airline AirAsia Group said in an exchange statement it provided an impairment due from a joint venture amounting to 24 million ringgit ($5.89 million) during the fourth quarter.

The airline's average fuel price rose 29 percent from $69 to $89 per barrel during the period, and it also accounted for higher deferred tax.

AirAsia X said it will be adding up to five aircraft through operating leases this year, via its Thai operation.

Its Malaysian operation is expected to remain with 24 aircraft. It will maximise utilisation of its current fleet, including new route launches as well as increasing frequencies of core routes.

The airline expects its prospects to remain encouraging, it said, with forward booking trend and average fares in the first quarter of 2019 performing within expectations.

In an earlier statement detailing its preliminary operating statistics, the airline said it increased seasonal flight frequency to certain destinations in Australia and Japan, and to Taipei and Bali during the quarter.

Routes to Japan and Indonesia were hit by natural disasters during the quarter, while redeployment of capacity to core markets led to the airline's load factor - which measures how full plane are - to drop by 5 percentage points to 78 percent.

AirAsia X also commenced flights to two new China destinations which it said softened the load factor in the near term as the routes mature.

The number of passengers carried fell by 3 percent to 1.49 million on the back of a 2 percent increase in capacity.

The airline posted a net loss of 99.27 million ringgit for the fourth quarter versus a net profit 84.4 million a year ago.

Excluding the impact of the impairment, its net operating profit fell 77 percent to 27.4 million ringgit.

Revenue was 6 percent lower at 1.15 billion ringgit.

Its year-ago performance was boosted by favourable foreign exchange and stronger passenger volume in the seasonally busier quarter.

(Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Shreejay Sinha and David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRASIA X BHD
05:45aAIRASIA X BHD : Malaysia's AirAsia X posts quarter four net loss on impairment, ..
RE
02/18AIRASIA BHD : now connects Laos to 130 destinations
AQ
02/07AIRASIA BHD : begins new air link between Bangkok and Brisbane
AQ
01/25AirAsia sues Malaysia Airports for RM400mil
AQ
01/09AIRASIA X BHD : Unilode extend ULD management partnership
AQ
2018AIRASIA BHD : makes first landing at Avalon Airport
AQ
2018AIRASIA BHD : Group's quarterly operating profit halves as fuel costs bite
AQ
2018AirAsia Group's quarterly operating profit halves as fuel costs bite
RE
2018AIRASIA BHD : Malaysian budget airline AirAsia X begins marketing Fukuoka servic..
AQ
2018AIRASIA X BHD : Indonesia AirAsia X to quit scheduled ops in 1Q19
AQ
More news
Financials (MYR)
Sales 2018 4 959 M
EBIT 2018 -7,25 M
Net income 2018 -123 M
Debt 2018 918 M
Yield 2018 -
P/E ratio 2018 -
P/E ratio 2019
EV / Sales 2018 0,42x
EV / Sales 2019 0,52x
Capitalization 1 182 M
Chart AIRASIA X BHD
Duration : Period :
AirAsia X Bhd Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 11
Average target price 0,24  MYR
Spread / Average Target -16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Benyamin bin Ismail Co-Chief Executive Officer
Nadda Buranasiri Group Co-Chief Executive Officer
Rafidah binti Aziz Senior Independent Non-Executive Chairman
Mee Yen Wong Chief Financial Officer
Sharmizan Abdul Ghani Head-Engineering
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRASIA X BHD290
DELTA AIR LINES2.69%34 789
UNITED CONTINENTAL HOLDINGS INC6.58%24 113
AIR CHINA LTD.14.79%17 658
INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES GROUP5.18%16 825
RYANAIR HOLDINGS11.21%15 513
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.