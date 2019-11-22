Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AirBoss of America Corp.    BOS   CA00927V2003

AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.

(BOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AirBoss Executive Terminates Automatic Securities Disposition Plan

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/22/2019 | 05:06pm EST

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Nov. 22, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the "Company" or "AirBoss") today announced that Ms. Lisa Swartzman, Vice-Chair of AirBoss, has terminated the automatic securities disposition plan (“ASDP”) previously announced in the press release dated June 27, 2019.

During the fourth quarter of 2014, the Company provided a share purchase loan of C$1,000,000 to Ms. Swartzman to purchase common shares. The share purchase loan was due upon the earlier of the disposition date of all or a proportionate part of the pledged securities or November 24, 2019. Ms. Swartzman elected to sell shares under an ASDP in order to repay the loan. The ASDP was structured under applicable Canadian provincial securities legislation, including the guidance under Ontario Securities Commission’s Staff Notice 55-107 and the Company’s insider trading policy. With the necessary transactions under the ASDP completed, Ms. Swartzman and the Company have agreed to terminate the plan. In permitting Ms. Swartzman to enter into the ASDP, AirBoss recognized that insiders may have reasons unrelated to their assessment of the Company or its prospects in deciding to sell common shares.

AirBoss of America Corp.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process over 450 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, Chairman and CEO at 905-751-1188.

AIRBOSS FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or AirBoss’ future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “is expected to”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions.  These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies.  AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.  Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions; dependence on key customers; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof, changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction.  This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.  Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to AirBoss or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.  Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, AirBoss disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws.  Risks and uncertainties about AirBoss’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.
05:06pAirBoss Executive Terminates Automatic Securities Disposition Plan
GL
11/14AirBoss Announces Grand Opening of New R&D Technical Centre in Kitchener, Ont..
GL
11/06AirBoss Announces 3rd Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend
GL
10/23AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : to Release 3rd Quarter 2019 Earnings on November 6, 2019
AQ
10/07AirBoss Announces Follow-On Order for Molded AirBoss Lightweight Overboots (M..
GL
09/30AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Contract Award for the Molded Lightweight Overboo..
AQ
09/27AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
09/04AirBoss Announces CFIUS Approval and Extension of Contribution Agreement Outs..
GL
08/13AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces 2nd Quarter 2019 Results and Dividend
AQ
08/13AirBoss Announces Appointment of New Director
GL
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 328 M
EBIT 2019 20,4 M
Net income 2019 11,1 M
Debt 2019 62,3 M
Yield 2019 3,64%
P/E ratio 2019 12,6x
P/E ratio 2020 8,91x
EV / Sales2019 0,60x
EV / Sales2020 0,55x
Capitalization 135 M
Chart AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.
Duration : Period :
AirBoss of America Corp. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 8,69  $
Last Close Price 5,76  $
Spread / Highest target 57,9%
Spread / Average Target 50,8%
Spread / Lowest Target 44,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Grenville Schoch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Chris Bitsakakis President & Chief Operating Officer
Daniel A. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer
Robert L. Hagerman Independent Director
Brian Andrew Robbins Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP.-13.64%135
BRIDGESTONE CORPORATION6.26%28 351
MICHELIN28.26%22 000
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-2.57%4 012
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-22.78%3 661
THE YOKOHAMA RUBBER COMPANY, LIMITED15.36%3 392
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group