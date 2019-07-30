Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AirBoss of America Corp    BOS   CA00927V2003

AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP

(BOS)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/30/2019 | 05:31pm EDT

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.

SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019
TIME:9:00 am ET
DIAL-IN NUMBER:1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239
CONFERENCE ID:55506
WEBCAST LINK:http://www.gowebcasting.com/10040

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.

Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
05:31pAirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019
GL
07/01AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : P. Gren Schoch Files Early Warning Report for AirBoss
AQ
06/28P. Gren Schoch Files Early Warning Report for AirBoss
GL
06/27AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Executive Adopts Automatic Securities Disposition Plan
AQ
06/27AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
06/07AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Organizational Management Changes
AQ
06/04AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Organizational Management Changes
AQ
06/03AirBoss Announces Organizational Management Changes
GL
05/10AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Creation of Defense Group Through Merger Of Defen..
AQ
05/09AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Election of Directors
AQ
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2019 345 M
EBIT 2019 23,6 M
Net income 2019 15,2 M
Debt 2019 29,9 M
Yield 2019 2,38%
P/E ratio 2019 15,3x
P/E ratio 2020 11,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,70x
EV / Sales2020 0,70x
Capitalization 211 M
Chart AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
Duration : Period :
AirBoss of America Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 9,02  $
Last Close Price 8,81  $
Spread / Highest target 4,97%
Spread / Average Target 2,33%
Spread / Lowest Target 0,92%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Grenville Schoch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa R. Swartzman President
Chris Bitsakakis Chief Operating Officer
Daniel A. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer
Robert L. Hagerman Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP4.55%161
BRIDGESTONE CORP0.90%28 081
MICHELIN18.17%20 498
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ3.65%4 208
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-30.62%3 216
YOKOHAMA RUBBER CO LTD3.36%3 007
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group