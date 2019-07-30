AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019

NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.



SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:

DATE: Wednesday, August 14, 2019 TIME: 9:00 am ET DIAL-IN NUMBER: 1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239 CONFERENCE ID: 55506 WEBCAST LINK: http://www.gowebcasting.com/10040

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.



Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.