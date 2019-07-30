AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter 2019 Earnings on August 13, 2019
0
07/30/2019 | 05:31pm EDT
NEWMARKET, Ontario, July 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its second quarter 2019 results after market close on Tuesday, August 13, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its second quarter 2019 financial results on Wednesday, August 14, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.
SECOND QUARTER 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:
Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.
Contact: Chris Bitsakakis, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.
AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounders and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.