AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2018 Earnings on March 12, 2019

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Feb. 25, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX: BOS) (the “Company”), announced today that it will release its fourth quarter and full year 2018 results after market close on Tuesday, March 12, 2019. The release will be followed by a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year 2018 financial results on Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 9:00 am ET.



FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS CONFERENCE CALL DETAILS:﻿

DATE:

TIME:

DIAL-IN NUMBER:

CONFERENCE ID:

WEBCAST LINK: Wednesday, March 13, 2019

9:00 am ET

1-800-319-4610 or 416-915-3239

55506

http://www.gowebcasting.com/9848

Please connect approximately 10 minutes prior to the beginning of the call to ensure participation.



Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.