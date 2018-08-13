Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Toronto Stock Exchange  >  AirBoss of America Corp    BOS   CA00927V2003

AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP (BOS)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Delayed Quote. Delayed  - 08/13 11:39:59 pm
14.2 CAD   -1.53%
08/13Airboss Announces 2nd Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend
GL
07/30AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter Earnings on August 13, 2018
GL
06/28AIRBOSS OF AMER : Ex-dividend day for
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsofficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airboss Announces 2nd Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/13/2018 | 11:06pm CEST

NEWMARKET, Ontario, Aug. 13, 2018 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AirBoss of America Corp. (TSX:BOS 

($US except where otherwise noted)

Highlights:

  • Consolidated net sales increased by 10.7% to $81.8 million
  • Net sales in the Engineered Products’ defense business increased by 48.7% to $11.5 million
  • Quarterly dividend paid of C$0.07 per common share
  • Basic and diluted EPS of $0.11 per common share
 Three Months ended
June 30		Six Months ended
June 30
(In thousands of US dollars)2018
201720182017
Net Sales81,79773,877162,346143,804
Gross profit12,45811,76825,12322,864
EBITDA(1)7,0747,41914,59314,432
Net income2,6603,1805,8586,056
(In US dollars, except shares)    
Net income per share (EPS)    
-Basic0.110.140.250.26
-Diluted0.110.140.250.26
Common shares outstanding (millions)    
-Basic23.423.123.323.1
-Diluted23.523.523.323.5

Dividend

The Board of Directors of the Company has approved a quarterly dividend of CAD $0.07 per common share, to be paid on October 15, 2018 to shareholders of record at September 28, 2018.

Consolidated Results

Consolidated net sales in the quarter increased by 10.7% to $81,797 compared to the second quarter of 2017, and year-to-date net sales were up by 12.9% to $162,346 over the same period in 2017, with increased sales at both Rubber Solutions and Engineered Products.  Consolidated gross profit for the quarter and year-to-date was up 5.9% and 9.9%, respectively, from 2017, primarily due to increased net sales in the Engineered Products’ defense business.  Gross profit as a percentage of sales for the quarter and year-to-date decreased by 70 basis points to 15.2% and 40 basis points to 15.5%, respectively, primarily due to higher raw material and other input costs, in both segments.  EBITDA in the second quarter declined $345 versus Q2 2017, and year-to-date EBITDA was relatively flat compared to 2017.

With over $12 million in cash and cash equivalents, $60 million in undrawn availability under its credit facilities and a net debt to TTM EBITDA ratio of 2x, the Company enters the second half of 2018 in robust financial condition.

Segment Results

At Rubber Solutions, net sales increased by 11.9% to $36,410 in the quarter and by 14.4% to $72,487 year-to-date, from the comparable periods in 2017. The increases were driven by an overall increase in volume (measured in pounds shipped) of 11.4% for the quarter and 10.5% year-to-date, and by increased raw material costs of 11.8% for the quarter and 17.3% year-to-date (which resulted in price increases to customers). The increase in net sales for these periods was reflected in several sectors, with particular strength in mining, conveyor belt, off-the-road (“OTR”), tolling and track.

Tolling volume (measured in pounds shipped) increased by 109.3% in the second quarter compared to 2017.  Year-to-date, tolling volume increased by 112.0% compared to 2017.  In both periods, the increase was in both niche and conventional tolling applications. Non-tolling volume for the second quarter of 2018 decreased by 3.4% and year-to-date decreased by 3.7%, compared to the same periods in 2017.

Gross profit at Rubber Solutions for the second quarter increased by 3.3% to $5,757, compared to the same period in 2017, and was relatively flat year-to-date, at $11,188.  The increase in gross profit in the second quarter was due to higher volume and partly offset by the timing of higher raw material costs translating into higher selling prices, freight and incremental training costs in anticipation of increased volume for the remainder of the year.  Year-to-date, the aforementioned impacts combined with higher labour costs as a result of provincial changes in the Ontario Employment Standards Act and an unforeseen maintenance occurrence offset the benefits from higher volume.  As a percentage of net sales, gross profit in the second quarter was 15.8%, down from 17.1% in the comparable period in 2017, and year-to-date was 15.4%, down from 17.7% in 2017.

At Engineered Products, net sales for the second quarter and year-to-date increased by 9.8%, to $45,387, and by 11.7%, to $89,859, respectively, from the comparable periods in 2017. The increase was primarily due to net sales in the defense business increasing by 48.7% and 77.5% for the second quarter and year-to-date, respectively, compared to 2017.  The increases were across the defense business’ major product lines, and in particular in filters, masks, shelters, and powered air purifying respirators (“PAPRs”), partly offset by lower sales in the gloves and boots product lines.  Net sales in the automotive business in the second quarter and year-to-date were essentially flat compared to the respective periods in 2017, primarily due to increases in the bushing and induction bonding product lines, partly offset by lower demand in spring isolators and muffler hangers. 

Gross profit in the Engineered Products segment for the quarter and year-to date increased by 8.2% to $6,701 (14.8% of net sales) and by 20.0% to $13,935 (15.5% of net sales), respectively.  The increase in gross profit across both periods was due to higher sales in the defense business’ product lines, as discussed above.  This was partly offset by decreased gross profit in the automotive business due to higher input costs and changes in product mix.

Outlook

The implementation of the AirBoss operating system continues to be a high priority for the Company.  Uncertainty with respect to global trading relationships is leading to continued raw material volatility and changing confidence levels in demand with some of our customers.  The business is also experiencing a systemic trend toward higher freight costs. The expected operational improvements are key to reducing the negative impacts of these headwinds.  The current pipeline remains solid and broad-based across our business segments and among the sectors we serve.  With its healthy balance sheet and strengthened leadership team, the Company maintains a strong position to serve its customers and take advantage of growth opportunities.

In the Rubber Solutions segment, the pipeline of business remains strong and the segment is experiencing meaningful gains from the continued implementation of improvement initiatives. Despite raw material pricing volatility, market-wide freight cost increases and the uncertainty associated with global trade in general, the Company remains committed to working with its customers to minimize the impact of these challenges while optimizing its upside.

In the Engineered Products segment, management is continuing the implementation of operational and commercial improvements in its automotive business, with the aim of securing new multi-year contracts over the medium term. Despite challenges associated with higher input costs and an evolving product mix, these initiatives are expected to lead to improvements starting in 2019.  The defense business is expected to continue to perform strongly, with increased tendering activity worldwide leading to further realizable sales opportunities. Although some level of uncertainty as to the timing and size of orders, tenders and awards is expected, particularly given the ever-changing geopolitical landscape and associated shifting priorities, the defense business is well positioned with its current pipeline, capacity and execution experience to deliver strong results in 2018 and beyond.

Contact: Lisa Swartzman, President or Gren Schoch, CEO at 905-751-1188.

AirBoss of America Corp. is a group of complementary businesses using compounding technology and engineering expertise to create value for its customers. With a capacity to process approximately 400 million turn pounds of rubber annually, AirBoss Rubber Solutions is one of North America’s largest custom rubber compounding companies and a leading supplier of essential calendered and extruded products for a broad range of applications. AirBoss Engineered Products is a world leader in the supply of life saving products for the military and a leading supplier of innovative anti-vibration solutions to the North American automotive market. The Company’s shares trade on the TSX under the symbol BOS. Visit www.airbossofamerica.com.

Note (1): Non – IFRS Financial Measures: EBITDA does not have a standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS and is not necessarily comparable to a similar measure presented by other issuers. This measure is neither required by, nor calculated in accordance with IFRS, and therefore is considered a Non-IFRS Financial Measure. The Company discloses EBITDA, a financial measurement used by interested parties and investors to monitor the ability of an issuer to generate cash from operations for debt service, finance working capital and capital expenditures and pay dividends. It should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than net income (or any other IFRS financial measure) as an indicator of the Company’s performance. Because EBITDA excludes some, but not all, items that affect net income, the EBITDA presented by the Company may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other companies. A reconciliation of EBITDA to net income is presented below.

 Three months ended
June 30		Six months ended
June 30
In thousands of US dollars2018201720182017
Net income2,6603,1805,8586,056
Finance costs6717811,1701,513
Depreciation and amortization2,7892,7205,5415,394
Income tax expense9547382,0241,469
EBITDA7,0747,41914,59314,432

AIRBOSS FORWARD LOOKING INFORMATION DISCLAIMER

Certain statements contained or incorporated by reference herein, including those that express management’s expectations or estimates of future developments or AirBoss’ future performance, constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable securities laws, and can generally be identified by words such as “will”, “may”, “could” “expects”, “believes”, “anticipates”, “forecasts”, “plans”, “intends” or similar expressions.  These statements are not historical facts but instead represent management’s expectations, estimates and projections regarding future events and performance.

Statements containing forward-looking information are necessarily based upon a number of opinions, estimates and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by management at the time the statements are made, are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive risks, uncertainties and contingencies.  AirBoss cautions that such forward-looking information involves known and unknown contingencies, uncertainties and other risks that may cause AirBoss’ actual financial results, performance or achievements to be materially different from its estimated future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking information.  Numerous factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking information, including without limitation: impact of general economic conditions; dependence on key customers; cyclical trends in the tire and automotive, construction, mining and retail industries; sufficient availability of raw materials at economical costs; weather conditions affecting raw materials, production and sales; AirBoss’ ability to maintain existing customers or develop new customers in light of increased competition; AirBoss’ ability to successfully integrate acquisitions of other businesses and/or companies or to realize on the anticipated benefits thereof, changes in accounting policies and methods, including uncertainties associated with critical accounting assumptions and estimates; changes in the value of the Canadian dollar relative to the US dollar; changes in tax laws and potential litigation; ability to obtain financing on acceptable terms; environmental damage and non-compliance with environmental laws and regulations; potential product liability and warranty claims and equipment malfunction.  This list is not exhaustive of the factors that may affect any of AirBoss’ forward-looking information.

All of the forward-looking information in this press release is expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.  Investors are cautioned not to put undue reliance on forward-looking information.  All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information attributable to AirBoss or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.  Forward-looking information contained herein is made as of the date of this press release and, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, AirBoss disclaims any intent or obligation to update publicly this forward-looking information except as required by applicable laws.  Risks and uncertainties about AirBoss’ business are more fully discussed under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent Annual Information Form and are otherwise disclosed in our filings with securities regulatory authorities which are available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
08/13Airboss Announces 2nd Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend
GL
07/30AirBoss to Release 2nd Quarter Earnings on August 13, 2018
GL
07/23Today's Research Reports on MTY Food Group, Hudson's Bay, Colabor Group and A..
AC
07/12Today's Free Reports BRP Inc AutoCanada Exco Technologies and AirBoss of Amer..
AC
06/28AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
05/11AIRBOSS OF AMERICA : Announces Election of Directors and Approval of Unallocated..
AQ
05/09AirBoss Announces 1st Quarter 2018 Results and Dividend
GL
03/28AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP : Ex-dividend day for
FA
03/14AirBoss Announces 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results and Dividend
GL
03/02AirBoss to Release 4th Quarter and Full Year 2017 Earnings on March 14, 2018
GL
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
08/13AirBoss of America declares CAD 0.07 dividend 
08/13AirBoss of America reports Q2 results 
05/09AirBoss of America reports Q1 results 
05/09AirBoss of America declares CAD 0.07 dividend 
03/15AirBoss of America's (ABSSF) CEO Gren Schoch on Q4 2017 Results - Earnings Ca.. 
Financials ($)
Sales 2018 325 M
EBIT 2018 20,8 M
Net income 2018 14,8 M
Debt 2018 29,8 M
Yield 2018 2,01%
P/E ratio 2018 17,32
P/E ratio 2019 12,66
EV / Sales 2018 0,89x
EV / Sales 2019 0,79x
Capitalization 260 M
Chart AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
Duration : Period :
AirBoss of America Corp Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus HOLD
Number of Analysts 5
Average target price 12,0 $
Spread / Average Target 9,6%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Peter Grenville Schoch Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Lisa R. Swartzman President
Chris Bitsakakis Chief Operating Officer
Daniel A. Gagnon Chief Financial Officer
Robert L. Hagerman Non-Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBOSS OF AMERICA CORP33.15%260
BRIDGESTONE CORP-22.08%29 445
MICHELIN-7.07%22 865
NOKIAN RENKAAT OYJ-1.61%5 876
GOODYEAR TIRE & RUBBER COMPANY (THE)-24.85%5 871
SUMITOMO RUBBER INDUSTRIES LTD-21.00%4 055
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.