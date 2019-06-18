AirAsia to make announcement about A321XLR at Paris Airshow on Tuesday - source

Reuters last month reported the Malaysian low-cost carrier was in negotiations to buy the new longer-range version of the A321 passenger jet, citing two sources familiar with the matter.

Airbus launched the A321XLR, which has a range of up to 4,700 nautical miles, at the Paris Airshow on Monday.

AirAsia's long-haul arm AirAsia X last year placed an order for 34 A330neo widebodies which it has yet to firm up. Some of those could be switched to long-range narrowbodies, the head of AirAsia X's Malaysia arm said in November.

(Reporting by Alistair Smout in Paris; writing by Jamie Freed; Editing by Himani Sarkar)