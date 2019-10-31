Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/31/2019 | 12:36am EDT
The logo of Airbus is pictured at their facility in Montoir-de-Bretagne near Saint-Nazaire

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Airlines have completed one round of checks triggered by engine failures on the Airbus A220 and have found no faults, an executive at engine maker Pratt & Whitney said on Thursday.

The checks were ordered after engine failures on aircraft operated by Lufthansa subsidiary Swiss.

Airlines have also re-inspected more than half of the fleet in service following the latest incident in October and have found no signs of stress, Paul Finklestein, vice-president of marketing told the Airfinance Journal Asia Pacific conference.

Reuters reported last week that investigators were focusing on recent changes in the software that dictates the way engine parts handle air being forced through the engine. Wrongly set parts can caused unwanted vibrations. A new version of the software is expected in the first quarter.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.36% 129.98 Real-time Quote.54.81%
LUFTHANSA GROUP AG -0.45% 15.56 Delayed Quote.-21.02%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:36aAIRBUS : A220 engines pass engine checks after recent failures
RE
12:29aBOMBARDIER IN ADVANCED TALKS TO SELL : sources
RE
10/30U.S. lawmakers question Boeing's $1 million rebate clause for Southwest 737 M..
RE
10/30U.S. lawmakers question Boeing's $1 mln rebate clause for Southwest 737 MAX o..
RE
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : PSA, Fiat Chrysler, Macquarie, WhatsApp
10/30AIRBUS : Slashes Delivery Target as It Struggles With Production Woes -- Update
DJ
10/30AIRBUS : Cuts 2019 Delivery Goal -- Earnings Review
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
10/30NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Company News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 69 862 M
EBIT 2019 6 863 M
Net income 2019 4 528 M
Finance 2019 14 592 M
Yield 2019 1,59%
P/E ratio 2019 23,5x
P/E ratio 2020 18,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,24x
EV / Sales2020 1,13x
Capitalization 101 B
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 144,00  €
Last Close Price 129,98  €
Spread / Highest target 26,9%
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -15,4%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE54.81%108 642
BOEING COMPANY (THE)8.20%196 375
DASSAULT AVIATION2.64%11 417
TEXTRON2.44%10 753
AVICOPTER PLC20.32%3 750
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 318
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group