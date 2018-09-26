Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 09/26 02:54:34 pm
106.4 EUR   +1.26%
08:36aAIRBUS : A330-900 receives EASA ...
PU
03:41aAIRBUS : Philippine Coast Guard becomes ...
PU
12:14aBOEING : Malaysia Airlines' 787 deal with Boeing lapses, considering..
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets
OFFRE

Airbus : A330-900 receives EASA ...

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/26/2018 | 08:36am EDT

A330-900 ready for delivery to first operator TAP Air Portugal soon

The A330-900 has received its Type Certification from the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA). The aircraft is powered by Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines. The Type Certificate was signed by EASA's Certification Director, Trevor Woods, and handed over by EASA's Head of Large Aeroplanes Certification, Ludovic Aron, to Airbus' Head of Engineering for Commercial Aircraft, Jean-Brice Dumont. Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) certification is expected to follow shortly.

'The A330neo embodies Airbus' spirit of innovation. This new generation aircraft with unparalleled efficiency and flexibility from short to long haul routes has tremendous market potential,' said Guillaume Faury, President Airbus Commercial Aircraft. 'We look forward to delivering the first aircraft equipped with the beautiful new Airspace cabin to our launch customer TAP Air Portugal in the coming weeks.'

In agreement with TAP Air Portugal, its first built aircraft served as a demonstrator for route proving around the world visiting more than 12 countries. Together with the two A330-900 flight test aircraft, the certification flight test campaign was successfully completed in around 1,400 flight test hours in under a year since the first flight on 19th October 2017.

The A330neo is a true new-generation family comprising the A330-900 and its smaller sibling, the A330-800, which will make its first flight in the coming weeks. The A330-900 in particular is the lowest seat-mile cost 300-seater which incorporates highly efficient Rolls-Royce Trent 7000 engines, a new 3D-optimised wing and new sharklets with use of lighter composite materials. Together, these advances bring a significant reduction in fuel consumption of 25 per cent compared with older generation aircraft of similar size.

Passengers can expect the highest levels of comfort when flying on the A330neo, with the aircraft featuring the award-winning Airspace by Airbus cabin with newly designed sidewalls and fixtures, larger overhead storage, advanced cabin mood lighting and the latest in-flight entertainment and connectivity.

Operationally, the A330neo shares a common pilot type-rating with the larger A350 XWB, which facilitates minimum flight training cost and maximum pilot productivity. Maintenance personnel will also benefit from the aircraft's new Skywise data connectivity features which will help them to predict potential issues before they arise, thus ensuring maximum productivity of the aircraft in revenue service.

The A330 is one of the most popular widebody families ever, having received over 1,700 orders from 120 customers. More than 1,400 A330s are flying with over 120 operators worldwide. The A330neo is the latest addition to the leading Airbus widebody family, which also includes the A350 XWB and the A380, all featuring unmatched space and comfort combined with unprecedented efficiency levels and unrivalled range capability.

#A330neo - @tapairportugal - @EASA

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 September 2018 12:35:03 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
08:36aAIRBUS : A330-900 receives EASA ...
PU
03:41aAIRBUS : Philippine Coast Guard becomes ...
PU
12:14aBOEING : Malaysia Airlines' 787 deal with Boeing lapses, considering future wide..
RE
09/25NETWORK FOR THE SKY : Airbus ...
PU
09/25AIRBUS : Presents New and ...
PU
09/25Airbus increases capacity at Tianjin final assembly line
AQ
09/25Airbus increases capacity at Tianjin final assembly line
AQ
09/20AIRBUS : delivers 1st biofuel aircraft to JetBlue
AQ
09/20AIRBUS : Royal Thai Air Force expands fleet ...
PU
09/17Bombardier expects Global 7500 jet certification this month - sources
RE
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
09/25ORDERS FOR BOEING AND AIRBUS : $6.2 Billion 
09/24Boeing Shapes Itself For The Future 
09/21Boeing Extends Lead On Airbus 
09/20Emirates said to be considering Etihad takeover 
09/19Airbus Sales Machine Remains Slow 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 861 M
EBIT 2018 5 084 M
Net income 2018 3 392 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,67%
P/E ratio 2018 24,19
P/E ratio 2019 19,13
EV / Sales 2018 1,07x
EV / Sales 2019 0,95x
Capitalization 81 573 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE26.60%95 945
BOEING COMPANY (THE)24.78%210 977
TEXTRON26.91%17 960
DASSAULT AVIATION20.58%15 222
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 412
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD16.71%3 726
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.