Airbus : A380 decision won't cause major job losses in Germany - government

Thomas Jarzombek said around 1,000 jobs in Germany would be affected by Airbus's announcement but added: "We expect these jobs will largely continue to exist, working on different models such as the A350, the newest plane on the market, or the A330 neo."

Jarzombek, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said the German government was talking to Airbus and putting pressure on the company with the aim of ensuring that production of Airbus's other models retained the same distribution around Europe.

