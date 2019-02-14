Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : A380 decision won't cause major job losses in Germany - government

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/14/2019 | 07:58am EST

BERLIN (Reuters) - The German government is not expecting widespread job cuts in Europe's largest economy following Airbus's decision to scrap production of the A380 superjumbo, the aerospace policy coordinator told Reuters on Thursday.

Thomas Jarzombek said around 1,000 jobs in Germany would be affected by Airbus's announcement but added: "We expect these jobs will largely continue to exist, working on different models such as the A350, the newest plane on the market, or the A330 neo."

Jarzombek, a member of Chancellor Angela Merkel's conservatives, said the German government was talking to Airbus and putting pressure on the company with the aim of ensuring that production of Airbus's other models retained the same distribution around Europe.

(This story corrects an earlier version to say 1,000 jobs, not 3,500, in second paragraph)

(Reporting by Christian Kraemer,; Writing by Michelle Martin,; Editing by Tassilo Hummel)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:58aAIRBUS : A380 decision won't cause major job losses in Germany - government
RE
07:30aAirbus to scrap A380 superjumbo production as sales slump
RE
04:57aEuropean shares hit 3-month highs as Nestle, Airbus, AstraZeneca shine
RE
03:33aAirbus to Further Increase A320 Production -Commercial Plane President
DJ
03:24aAirbus Will Stop Building Its A380 Superjumbo Jet -- 3rd Update
DJ
03:19aAIRBUS' : fourth-quarter profits beat expectations, shares rise
RE
02:02aAIRBUS : How much is a jet worth? Half price, Airbus figures show
RE
01:43aAirbus Will Stop Building Its A380 Superjumbo Jet -- 2nd Update
DJ
01:28aAIRBUS : Abu Dhabi's Etihad Airways restructures Airbus, Boeing jet orders
RE
01:14aAirbus A380 - from European dream to white elephant
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 145 M
EBIT 2018 5 033 M
Net income 2018 3 297 M
Finance 2018 10 731 M
Yield 2018 1,70%
P/E ratio 2018 24,18
P/E ratio 2019 19,46
EV / Sales 2018 1,11x
EV / Sales 2019 1,00x
Capitalization 81 037 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE22.42%91 375
BOEING COMPANY (THE)27.36%231 972
TEXTRON16.96%13 254
DASSAULT AVIATION9.34%12 400
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD10.72%4 277
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 819
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.