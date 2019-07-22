Log in
Airbus : A400M achieves paratrooping milestone

07/22/2019 | 11:05am EDT

@AirbusDefence #A400M

Getafe, 22 July 2019 - The Airbus A400M new generation airlifter continues to achieve milestones towards full capability after the successful deployment of 50 paratroopers from a side door on a single pass. The photo shows a part of these tests performed recently at the Ger Azet drop zone in southern France.

Flight test campaign to deliver 58 paratroopers from one side door will continue towards final qualification with simultaneous dispatch in 2020 and full capability in 2021.

Photo credit: DGA

* * *

About Airbus

Airbus is a global leader in aeronautics, space and related services. In 2018 it generated revenues of € 64 billion and employed a workforce of around 134,000. Airbus offers the most comprehensive range of passenger airliners. Airbus is also a European leader providing tanker, combat, transport and mission aircraft, as well as one of the world's leading space companies. In helicopters, Airbus provides the most efficient civil and military rotorcraft solutions worldwide.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 22 July 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2019 15:04:01 UTC
