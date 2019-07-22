Airbus : A400M achieves paratrooping milestone

@AirbusDefence #A400M

Getafe, 22 July 2019 - The Airbus A400M new generation airlifter continues to achieve milestones towards full capability after the successful deployment of 50 paratroopers from a side door on a single pass. The photo shows a part of these tests performed recently at the Ger Azet drop zone in southern France.

Flight test campaign to deliver 58 paratroopers from one side door will continue towards final qualification with simultaneous dispatch in 2020 and full capability in 2021.

Photo credit: DGA

