Airbus : Acropolis Aviation takes delivery of ...

Cabin completion of new aircraft next step

Acropolis Aviation of the UK has taken delivery of the first ACJ320neo, which features new-generation engines and Sharklets to deliver a leap forward in range and economy.

The aircraft will now undergo cabin-outfitting by AMAC in Basle, Switzerland, receiving a VVIP cabin designed by Alberto Pinto. Its current ACJ livery will also be replaced by Acropolis Aviation colours.

'Delivery of the first ACJ320neo is the latest milestone in the roll-out of a completely new ACJ family, enabling even more of the comfort, range and value prized by business jet customers,' says ACJ President Benoit Defforge.

The A320neo Family is widely proven with airlines, which already fly more than 600 of them.

Corporate jet customers are now poised to benefit from this airliner heritage, enhanced by specific features - such as extra fuel-tanks in the cargo-hold that contribute even more intercontinental range, an improved cabin atmosphere, a higher maximum take-off weight and cruise altitude, and airstairs.

The ACJ320 Family currently comprises the ACJ319neo, capable of flying eight passengers 6,750 nm/12,500 km or more than 15 hours, and the ACJ320neo, which can fly 25 passengers 6,000 nm/11,100 km or more than 13 hours.

Deliveries of the ACJ320neo's sibling, the ACJ319neo, will begin in the coming months.

In addition to the their new fuel-saving engines and Sharklets, ACJ320neo Family aircraft have the widest and tallest cabins of any business jet, without costing more to operate or taking up more ramp-space.

The ACJ Family includes a complete family of VIP widebodies that can carry even more passengers nonstop to the world - including the new ACJ330neo and ACJ350 XWB.

More than 190 ACJs are in service around the world, around the clock.

* * *

About Acropolis Aviation

Acropolis Aviation is a leading luxury charter aviation operator based at Farnborough Airport, the UK's premier business aviation airport, with a complementary sales office in Fort Lauderdale, USA. Its current Airbus ACJ319 entered service in March 2010 and has gained a reputation for excellent service in the high-end charter market.

About the A320neo Family

The A320neo Family is the world's best-selling single aisle aircraft with over 6,500 orders from more than 100 customers since its launch in 2010. It incorporates latest technologies including new generation engines and Sharklet wing tip devices, which together deliver more than 15 percent in fuel savings from day one and 20 percent by 2020 with further cabin innovations. The A320neo also offers significant environmental performance with nearly 50 percent reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

About Airbus Corporate Jets

Airbus Corporate Jets (ACJ) creates the world's most rewarding flying experiences for customers by providing them with unique expertise, the finest service, best technology and highest standards of care in corporate aviation. All Airbus corporate jets come from the most modern aircraft family on the market, derived from Airbus' successful market-leading jetliners.

https://www.acj.airbus.com

@Acropolis_UK @Airbus #ACJ320neo