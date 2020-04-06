Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  
Airbus : Adds Alabama Plant to Global Production Pause

04/06/2020 | 03:00pm EDT

By Benjamin Katz

Airbus SE is pausing production at its Mobile, Ala., plant, where it manufactures the A320 and A220 families of single-aisle jets.

The pause is slated to begin this week and will continue until April 29. The company has 1,100 permanent employees at the site. They will take paid leave during the period.

The halt is in response to high inventory levels at Airbus factories, as airlines across the globe defer taking deliveries of aircraft, as well as government safety recommendations in the wake of the new coronavirus outbreak. Two additional plants in Germany -- in Bremen and Stade, where Airbus employs about 4,600 staff combined -- will also be temporarily halted, Airbus said on Monday.

Aircraft and wing production in the U.K., Canada and Spain have also been paused due to high stock and government restrictions, while factories in France were shut in order to implement new health measures before gradually restarting production from March 23.

