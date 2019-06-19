Log in
Airbus : After Boeing showstopper, Airbus seeks order bounce

06/19/2019 | 02:25am EDT
PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus, reeling from the potential loss of a major customer for its best-selling A320neo as British Airways owner IAG placed a lifeline order for the grounded 737 MAX, prepared to hit back with more orders for its A321XLR on Wednesday.

The planemaker has been negotiating with U.S. airlines investor Bill Franke whose Indigo Partners has also been known to place orders for multiple airlines within its portfolio and could reel it in for the Paris Airshow, industry sources said.

Airbus declined to comment.

After weathering intense scrutiny over safety and its public image, Boeing won a vote of confidence on Tuesday as IAG signed a letter of intent to buy 200 of its 737 MAX jets that have been grounded since March after two deadly crashes.

The surprise order lifted the energy of a previously subdued Paris Airshow, where the talk had been of the possible end of the aerospace cycle, given the issues at both Boeing and Airbus as well as geopolitical and trade tensions around the world.

Australia's Qantas Airways said on Tuesday it would order 10 Airbus new A321XLR jets and convert a further 26 from existing orders already on the Airbus books.

Airbus is also in talks with leasing company GECAS and has been trying to secure an eye-catching order for the A321XLR from American Airlines, though the world's largest carrier does not typically make announcements at air shows.

Airbus is looking for up to 200 orders for the A321XLR, which is designed to open up new routes.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Eric M. Johnson, Jamie Freed, Editing by Alistair Smout)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
