AIRBUS SE
09/04 12:02:20 pm
105.66 EUR   -1.71%
11:34aAIRBUS : Air France-KLM in deal with Dutch pilots, averting possible..
RE
09/03AIRBUS : Singapore receives first A330 Multi ...
PU
08/31Thyssenkrupp chairman candidates decline job - source
RE
Airbus : Air France-KLM in deal with Dutch pilots, averting possible strike action

09/04/2018 | 11:34am CEST

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - The Netherlands pilots' union said on Tuesday it has reached agreement on a new deal with Air France-KLM over working hours, removing the threat of strike action later this year.

The airline, which has been hard hit by strike actions by its French employees, appointed a new CEO on Aug. 17 to steer the group through a fraught stand-off with unions in France.

The following day it was warned by Dutch pilots they would consider strike action later this year unless the airline begins hiring new staff more aggressively to ease their workload and give them sufficient rest between flights..

The Dutch union said on Tuesday that a mediator had helped union leaders reach a compromise with KLM's management under which longer rest periods will go into effect earlier than planned.

The deal must still be approved by members, but the union said it will not proceed with strike preparations.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Susan Fenton)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 0.79% 8.446 Real-time Quote.-38.26%
AIRBUS SE -1.58% 105.78 Real-time Quote.29.52%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 64 030 M
EBIT 2018 5 071 M
Net income 2018 3 449 M
Finance 2018 13 084 M
Yield 2018 1,63%
P/E ratio 2018 24,32
P/E ratio 2019 19,58
EV / Sales 2018 1,10x
EV / Sales 2019 0,98x
Capitalization 83 452 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 117 €
Spread / Average Target 8,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE29.52%96 867
BOEING COMPANY (THE)16.24%196 936
TEXTRON21.98%17 148
DASSAULT AVIATION24.51%15 455
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD7.88%3 465
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD-17.43%3 256
