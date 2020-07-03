Log in
AIRBUS SE

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
07/03 03:59:47 pm
65.45 EUR   -1.45%
03:01pEmbraer union seeks planemaker's board ouster after failed Boeing deal
RE
02:46pAir France and sister airline to cut 7,580 jobs
RE
AIRBUS : Air France and HOP! airlines to cut 7,580 jobs
RE
Airbus : Air France and HOP! airlines to cut 7,580 jobs

07/03/2020 | 02:46pm EDT

Air France plans to cut just over 7,500 jobs following the coronavirus-related collapse in air travel, the flag carrier said on Friday.

The cuts include 6,560 jobs at the main airline by the end of 2022, more than 3,500 of which will come through natural departures due to the age of its 41,000-strong workforce.

Another 1,020 jobs will go at sister airline "HOP!", Air France said after talks with unions, adding that it would give priority to voluntary arrangements and early retirements.

(This story corrects main airline job cuts to 6,560 from 6,650, paragraph 2).

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Kevin Liffey)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIR FRANCE-KLM 1.03% 4.211 Real-time Quote.-58.00%
AIRBUS SE -1.17% 65.63 Real-time Quote.-49.10%
