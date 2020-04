The government offered the airline a 7 billion euro ($7.6 billion) package on Friday made up of state-guaranteed bank loans and loans directly from the state.

"If we are supporting Air France - I won't hide it - Air France must continue being a good customer for Airbus, which is also in difficulty,"," Le Maire told LCI television.

He added that the government could also support Airbus "massively when needed".

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Leigh Thomas; editing by Jason Neely)