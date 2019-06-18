Log in
Airbus : Air Lease signs long-term lease placements for four Airbus jets

06/18/2019 | 01:53am EDT
FILE PHOTO: An Airbus A320neo aircraft is pictured during a news conference to announce a partnership between Airbus and Bombardier on the C Series aircraft programme, in Colomiers near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Air Lease Corporation said on Tuesday it had signed long-term lease placements for two new Airbus A320neo and two Airbus A321neo LR aircraft with Japan's Peach Aviation Ltd.

"The A320neo and A321neo LR offer Peach the most technologically advanced, fuel-efficient aircraft that will bring a new level of passenger comfort and convenience to the Japanese market," said Air Lease Chairman Steven Udvar-Házy.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Air Lease Corp
