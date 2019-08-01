Airbus : Air Seychelles takes delivery of Africa's first A320neo

Air Seychelles, the national airline of the Republic of Seychelles, has taken delivery of Africa's first A320neo on lease from CDB Aviation, becoming the first African airline to operate the A320neo aircraft.

The new aircraft will allow Air Seychelles to increase capacity on its network, while delivering significant fuel savings and reducing the airlines' operating costs. Air Seychelles' new A320neo is equipped with a new inflight product reflecting the latest trends in air travel industry, offering passengers greater level of comfort and an enhanced travel experience. With its widest single-aisle cabin, the A320neo allows Air Seychelles to offer unmatched comfort in all classes and Airbus' 18-inch-wide seats in economy as standard.

The A320neo is the world's most advanced and fuel-efficient single-aisle aircraft. Air Seychelles' A320neo jetliner is powered by the new-generation LEAP-1A engine from CFM International and features large, fuel-saving wingtip devices known as Sharklets.

With the addition of 32 new Airbus operators in the continent since 2010, today 243 Airbus aircraft are flown by African airlines, out of which, 145 aircraft are A320 Family. This is a testament to the appeal and performance of the world's best selling single-aisle aircraft family across the continent.

The A320neo and its derivatives are the world's best-selling single-aisle aircraft Family with over 6,600 orders from more than 100 customers. It has pioneered and incorporated the latest technologies, including new generation engines and the industry's reference cabin design, delivering 20% fuel cost per seat savings alone. The A320neo also offers significant environmental benefits with nearly a 50% reduction in noise footprint compared to previous generation aircraft.

