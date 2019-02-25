Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradgate - 02/25 03:42:59 pm
113.15 EUR   -0.48%
10:08pAIRBUS : Air Vanuatu selects Airbus A220 for ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : mission-ready products ...
PU
03:03pAIRBUS : rsquo; new Integrated ...
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Air Vanuatu selects Airbus A220 for ...

0
02/25/2019 | 10:08pm EST

Air Vanuatu, the national flag carrier of the Pacific island nation of Vanuatu, has signed a firm order with Airbus for four A220s (two A220-100s and two A220-300s). Air Vanuatu's first ever order with Airbus makes it the launch customer of the A220 in the Pacific region.

Based at Bauerfield International Airport in the capital Port Vila, Air Vanuatu operates to 26 domestic airports and internationally to Australia, New Zealand, Fiji and New Caledonia. It began services in 1987, and has played a vital role in establishing Vanuatu as a tourist and investment destination. Currently the airline operates a Boeing 737 and ATR 72 fleet.

Air Vanuatu Chief Executive Officer Derek Nice said: 'We are proud to be the launch airline in the South Pacific of the best-in-class Airbus A220. These aircraft will be deployed to operate on our current domestic and international routes, including our newly announced non-stop Melbourne-Vanuatu service, and will bolster plans to expand our network in the South Pacific.'

'By ordering the A220 Air Vanuatu is making a significant investment in advanced technology and superior passenger comfort, while demonstrating its respect for fuel efficiency and the environment. Air Vanuatu's decision to place the Airbus A220 at the centre of its expansion plans will surely keep it one step ahead of the competition,' said Christian Scherer, Airbus Chief Commercial Officer.

Passengers on board the A220 will experience superior cabin comfort, the widest seats and the largest windows in its market segment. The A220's performance and range capabilities will enable Air Vanuatu to streamline its current operations and launch a growth plan that is a key pillar of Vanuatu's economic development goals.

The A220 delivers unbeatable fuel efficiency. It brings together state-of-the-art aerodynamics, advanced materials and Pratt & Whitney's latest-generation PW1500G geared turbofan engines to offer at least 20 percent lower fuel burn per seat compared to previous generation aircraft.

With an order book of over 530 aircraft to date, the A220 has all the credentials to win the lion's share of the 100- to 150-seat aircraft market, estimated to represent at least 7,000 aircraft over the next 20 years.

#airvanuatu#A220

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 26 February 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 February 2019 03:07:01 UTC
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 886 M
EBIT 2019 6 585 M
Net income 2019 4 236 M
Finance 2019 11 582 M
Yield 2019 1,85%
P/E ratio 2019 20,27
P/E ratio 2020 15,86
EV / Sales 2019 1,10x
EV / Sales 2020 0,99x
Capitalization 88 273 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 128 €
Spread / Average Target 12%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE34.99%100 052
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.49%239 582
DASSAULT AVIATION13.97%12 992
TEXTRON19.72%12 921
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD13.20%4 391
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD20.18%3 944
