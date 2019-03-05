Airbus Begins Talks With Unions Over A380 Job Cuts

By Nathan Allen



Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it has begun talks with unions over how it plans to redeploy workers affected by the termination of the A380 superjumbo program.

Between 3,000 and 3,500 positions are likely to be affected over the next three years across sites in the U.K., France, Germany and Spain, the plane maker said.

In February, Airbus announced that it would stop building the A380 in 2021 as dwindling demand for the wide-body aircraft rendered it commercially unviable.

