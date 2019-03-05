Log in
Airbus Begins Talks With Unions Over A380 Job Cuts

03/05/2019 | 10:46am EST

By Nathan Allen

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Tuesday that it has begun talks with unions over how it plans to redeploy workers affected by the termination of the A380 superjumbo program.

Between 3,000 and 3,500 positions are likely to be affected over the next three years across sites in the U.K., France, Germany and Spain, the plane maker said.

In February, Airbus announced that it would stop building the A380 in 2021 as dwindling demand for the wide-body aircraft rendered it commercially unviable.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
AIRBUS SE -0.33% 114.38 End-of-day quote.36.57%
