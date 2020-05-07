|
Airbus : Beluga XL paper model kit
05/07/2020 | 11:14pm EDT
Build your own Beluga XL • Bauen Sie Ihren eigenen Beluga XL •Assemblez votre propre Beluga XL • Construye tu propio Beluga XL
glue • coller • kleben • pegar
rear fuselage
2
nose assembly
Fuselage belly assembly
5 wing assembly
7 attach engines
10 install VTP
© Airbus SAS / C.Koshorst 2018. All rights reserved.
Disclaimer
Airbus SE published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:13:00 UTC
