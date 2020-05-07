Log in
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradgate - 05/07 03:59:34 pm
56.64 EUR   +5.47%
11:14pAIRBUS : Beluga XL paper model kit
01:01pJAPAN AIRLINES : Airbus deliveries plunge 80% in April
11:28aJETBLUE AIRWAYS : posts quarterly loss, scales back Airbus orders
Airbus : Beluga XL paper model kit

05/07/2020 | 11:14pm EDT

Build your own Beluga XL • Bauen Sie Ihren eigenen Beluga XL •Assemblez votre propre Beluga XL • Construye tu propio Beluga XL

glue • coller • kleben • pegar

1

1

3

rear fuselage

2

2

2

1

1

1

2

nose assembly

2

1

Fuselage belly assembly

2

LINEDO

THISNOTW

OUTSIDEALK

TWALKOUTSIDE

NOTHIS

DOLINE

6 engine

11

2

DO

W

LINENOT

THISALK

OUTSIDEOUTSIDE

ALK THISW

O

T NLINE

DO

4

9 fold VTP

LINE

O

THIS

DO

OUTSIDEALK

TWN

NOTWALKOUTSIDE

DO

THIS

LINE

DO N

O

T W

LINE THISALK

OUTSIDE

THIS

OUTSIDE

ALK

TWLINE

NO DO

5 wing assembly

7 attach engines

10 install VTP

1

3

2

8 slide in HTP

© Airbus SAS / C.Koshorst 2018. All rights reserved.

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 05 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 May 2020 03:13:00 UTC
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 922 M
EBIT 2020 3 264 M
Net income 2020 2 528 M
Finance 2020 2 531 M
Yield 2020 0,78%
P/E ratio 2020 17,2x
P/E ratio 2021 11,5x
EV / Sales2020 0,82x
EV / Sales2021 0,73x
Capitalization 43 612 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,28  €
Last Close Price 55,75  €
Spread / Highest target 135%
Spread / Average Target 44,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -46,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-57.27%45 375
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-60.51%68 769
DASSAULT AVIATION-40.13%6 241
TEXTRON-42.42%5 703
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.-2.24%4 235
AVICOPTER PLC-1.19%3 685
