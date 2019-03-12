Log in
Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
News 
Official Publications

Airbus : Boeing delivers 95 jets in first two months of 2019

03/12/2019 | 11:54am EDT
A Boeing logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva

(Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered 95 planes during January and February, two higher than a year earlier, with its best-selling 737 MAX jets accounting for nearly half of the deliveries.

The figures disclosed by the company on Tuesday come as a number of countries ground Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft following a deadly crash in Ethiopia on Sunday.

Boeing said it delivered 49 aircraft in February, unchanged from a year earlier. That figure reflects 32 deliveries of its bestselling 737 planes, including older versions, down from 35 last year.

Boeing, the world's biggest planemaker, won 48 net orders during January and February, beating European rival Airbus SE, which did not report any wins and had 99 cancellations dominated by its widebody A350-900 aircraft and the superjumbo A380.

Airbus delivered 88 aircraft in the January-February period, up from 65 a year earlier.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera and Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva and Sai Sachin Ravikumar)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.29% 114.4 Real-time Quote.34.54%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -6.70% 373.1205 Delayed Quote.31.02%
