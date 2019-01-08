Log in
AIRBUS SE
Airbus : Boeing delivers record 806 aircraft in 2018

01/08/2019
FILE PHOTO: Boeing logo LABACE in Sao Paulo

(Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered a record 806 aircraft in 2018 to retain the title of the world's biggest planemaker for the seventh straight year, but missed its full-year target of 810-815 due to supplier woes that delayed shipments.

European rival Airbus SE, which will report its numbers later this week, met its own 800-jet target pending final audit, but is certain to lag behind Boeing due to engine delays, industry sources said earlier.

Shares of Boeing rose 3.2 percent to $339.

Investors and analysts closely watch the number of planes Boeing turns over to airlines and leasing firms for hints on the company's cashflow and revenue.

Boeing also looked set to beat Airbus for aircraft orders on a like-for-like basis in 2018 after booking 893 net orders, excluding cancellations in the year.

Meanwhile, Airbus ended November with 380 net orders, to which it has since added confirmed deals for another 220 aircraft.

According to industry sources, it won another 150 from Asian-backed leasing companies that are yet to be announced, with Boeing also getting a lift from Chinese demand.

The Airbus tally, however, includes 120 of the former Bombardier CSeries, a Canadian plane program which it bought last year.

Orders for Boeing and Airbus are seen down compared to 2017 as airlines fret over trade tensions and the slowing global economic growth. But deliveries at both rose on the back of an earlier order boom.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Tim Hepher in Paris; Editing by Saumyadeb Chakrabarty and Arun Koyyur)
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.70% 86.65 Real-time Quote.-0.48%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 2.79% 337.57 Delayed Quote.1.42%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 002 M
EBIT 2018 4 952 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,11%
P/E ratio 2018 19,58
P/E ratio 2019 15,50
EV / Sales 2018 0,86x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 64 873 M
