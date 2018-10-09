Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsTweets

Airbus : Boeing surprises with jump in September plane deliveries

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/09/2018 | 07:47pm CEST
Signage for Boeing is seen on a trade pavilion at Farnborough International Airshow in Farnborough, Britain

(Reuters) - Boeing Co delivered 61 of its best-selling 737 single-aisle aircraft in September, unexpectedly surging past numbers for August and suggesting manufacturing problems at suppliers may be easing.

The news briefly pulled Boeing shares back into positive territory in afternoon trading, on a day when industrial stocks were being weighed down by concerns over trade and China's growth.

Boeing's production has been hit by delays at suppliers such as fuselage maker Spirit AeroSystems Inc and GE joint venture CFM International, which makes engines for the 737s, resulting in deliveries of just 29 planes in July.

The bounce to 48 planes in August offered hope that the company could still make good on its target to deliver 50 more airplanes overall in 2018 than last year's record 763.

Chief Executive Officer Dennis Muilenburg said last month only that September deliveries of the 737 narrowbody jetliners would be as good as August.

Boeing's quarterly numbers indicate ongoing progress with suppliers and set the world's biggest aircraft producer up for a strong finish to the year, said Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu.

"We expect a full recovery in the fourth quarter," Kahyaoglu said.

The numbers brought overall aircraft deliveries for the first nine months of 2018 to 568, up from 554 at the end of September a year ago.

Boeing, which aims to deliver between 810-815 planes in 2018, is in front of its main rival Airbus SE, which delivered 503 aircraft through September this year, up from 454 aircraft deliveries in the same period last year.

Boeing delivered 57 planes in September last year.

Europe's Airbus SE has been grappling with delays to deliveries and quality problems, leaving it a steep trajectory in deliveries for the fourth quarter in order to meet end-year targets.

Deliveries so far this year included eight of the recently acquired Bombardier CSeries, now known as the A220. The Toulouse, France-based company expects to deliver about 800 planes in 2018, excluding the Canadian-designed A220.

Boeing is also ahead in the order race with Airbus, booking 631 net aircraft orders after cancellations in the first nine months of the year, well ahead of the 256 orders recorded by Airbus.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; editing by Patrick Graham)

By Ankit Ajmera

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -1.08% 102.5 Real-time Quote.24.84%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) -0.12% 384.51 Delayed Quote.31.05%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
07:47pAIRBUS : Boeing surprises with jump in September plane deliveries
RE
06:53pLufthansa and Ryanair settle dispute over leased planes
RE
05:55pLaudamotion expects delivery of 18 Airbus planes until mid-2019
RE
03:08pAIRBUS : Malaysian A400M transport aircraft ...
PU
02:27pAIRBUS : Board of Directors Selects Guillaume Faury Future Chief Executive Offic..
AQ
09:21aAIRBUS : would like to become part of Azerbaijan’s space industry, says VP
AQ
08:47aAirbus Picks CEO, Capping Change at Top -- WSJ
DJ
10/08Airbus picks planes boss Faury as next CEO to end uncertainty
RE
10/08Airbus Set to Name New Chief Executive -- 2nd Update
DJ
10/08Airbus Names Guillaume Faury as Next CEO
DJ
More news
News from SeekingAlpha
11:58aBoeing reports 190 commercial plane deliveries in Q3, with 568 YTD 
10/08BLOOMBERG : Airbus A380 deal with Emirates hits snag 
10/08Brittle Recovery For Airbus 
10/02Customer Of Boeing And Airbus Goes Bankrupt 
09/28REUTERS : Airbus likely to appoint planemaking boss Faury as next CEO 
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 839 M
EBIT 2018 5 081 M
Net income 2018 3 389 M
Finance 2018 12 990 M
Yield 2018 1,69%
P/E ratio 2018 23,87
P/E ratio 2019 18,87
EV / Sales 2018 1,06x
EV / Sales 2019 0,94x
Capitalization 80 440 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 118 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE24.84%92 491
BOEING COMPANY (THE)31.05%221 628
TEXTRON25.55%17 811
DASSAULT AVIATION16.50%14 451
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%4 308
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD15.99%3 678
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.