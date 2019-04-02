Airbus CEO Enders' 'golden parachute' excessive: French finance minister

Le Monde newspaper reported that his departure package was worth 36.8 million euros, citing a calculation made by corporate governance firm Proxinvest.

Two people familiar with the company told Reuters the deal was closer to 40 million euros.

"The figure announced regarding Tom Enders is obviously excessive and could harm the reputation of Airbus," Finance Minister Bruno le Maire told Les Echos newspaper. "I call on the directors of Airbus to draw the (necessary) conclusions."

Airbus declined to comment.

