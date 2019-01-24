Airbus CEO Says Lack of Brexit Clarity for Businesses Is Disgraceful

By Robert Wall



LONDON--Airbus SE (AIR.FR) Chief Executive Tom Enders on Thursday sharpened his verbal attack on Britain's stalled Brexit planning, calling the ensuing lack of a clarity for businesses a "disgrace" and warning that Britain's "aerospace sector now stands at the precipice."

Airbus, which makes the wings for all its planes in the U.K., initially opposed Brexit and when Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, urged close trade ties between the two.

In a message to employees, Mr. Enders said "it is a disgrace that more than two years after the result of the 2016 referendum, businesses are still unable to plan properly for the future."

Airbus has said Brexit could threaten the European plane maker's future investments in Britain if productivity suffers as a result.

Mr. Enders has acknowledged that Airbus couldn't move its British work abroad overnight, but warned about the long-term production it carries out in the U.K.

"Aerospace is a long-term business and we could be forced to redirect future investments in the event of a no-deal Brexit. And make no mistake there are plenty of countries out there who would love to build the wings for Airbus aircraft," Mr. Enders said.

"Please don't listen to the Brexiteers' madness, which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here," he warned.

The intervention comes days before the U.K. parliament will once again vote on the terms of a Brexit deal. The vote on a previous agreement put forward by British Prime Minister Theresa May was defeated by a wide margin earlier this month.

Airbus last year built a company-record 800 commercial airliners, and plans to build more this year.

