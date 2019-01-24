Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus CEO Says Lack of Brexit Clarity for Businesses Is Disgraceful

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:12am EST

By Robert Wall

LONDON--Airbus SE (AIR.FR) Chief Executive Tom Enders on Thursday sharpened his verbal attack on Britain's stalled Brexit planning, calling the ensuing lack of a clarity for businesses a "disgrace" and warning that Britain's "aerospace sector now stands at the precipice."

Airbus, which makes the wings for all its planes in the U.K., initially opposed Brexit and when Britain voted to leave the European Union in 2016, urged close trade ties between the two.

In a message to employees, Mr. Enders said "it is a disgrace that more than two years after the result of the 2016 referendum, businesses are still unable to plan properly for the future."

Airbus has said Brexit could threaten the European plane maker's future investments in Britain if productivity suffers as a result.

Mr. Enders has acknowledged that Airbus couldn't move its British work abroad overnight, but warned about the long-term production it carries out in the U.K.

"Aerospace is a long-term business and we could be forced to redirect future investments in the event of a no-deal Brexit. And make no mistake there are plenty of countries out there who would love to build the wings for Airbus aircraft," Mr. Enders said.

"Please don't listen to the Brexiteers' madness, which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here," he warned.

The intervention comes days before the U.K. parliament will once again vote on the terms of a Brexit deal. The vote on a previous agreement put forward by British Prime Minister Theresa May was defeated by a wide margin earlier this month.

Airbus last year built a company-record 800 commercial airliners, and plans to build more this year.

Write to Robert Wall at robert.wall@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 0.00%-End-of-day quote.0.00%
AIRBUS SE -0.64% 93.79 End-of-day quote.11.99%
AIRBUS SE -0.99% 93.81 Real-time Quote.11.73%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:12aAirbus CEO Says Lack of Brexit Clarity for Businesses Is Disgraceful
DJ
02:00aAIRBUS : CEO warns of 'harmful decisions' for jobs in a no-deal Brexit
RE
01/23AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
RE
01/23Boeing's Autonomous Taxi Takes Flight
DJ
01/23Europe's Arianespace takes on SpaceX by cutting Ariane 5 rocket launch price
RE
01/23Airbus Booked More Helicopter Orders in 2018, Suggesting Demand Recovery
DJ
01/22AIRBUS : launches quantum ...
PU
01/22AIRBUS : OneWeb Satellites has shipped first ...
PU
01/22As Airbus Turns 50, a Look Back at the Role of the Euro -- WSJ
DJ
01/21AIRBUS : SMBC urges jetmakers to erase production snags before raising output
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 185 M
EBIT 2018 4 986 M
Net income 2018 3 321 M
Finance 2018 11 691 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 21,75
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 72 831 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.73%82 872
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.98%203 246
DASSAULT AVIATION5.95%12 105
TEXTRON5.35%11 771
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD5.98%3 896
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.