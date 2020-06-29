Airbus : CEO Sees Production 40% Lower Over Next Two Years -Welt

--Airbus SE expects production and deliveries to be 40% lower than planned over the next two years due to the coronavirus pandemic, its Chief Executive Guillaume Faury said in an interview with German newspaper Die Welt.

--The European aircraft maker in April said it would cut production rates by roughly a third to adapt to lower demand and added in June that "further adjustments should be minor."

--Mr. Faury also said Airbus intends to announce possible job cuts before the end of July, Die Welt reports.

Full story (in German): https://bit.ly/2YGAl4X

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com