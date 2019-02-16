Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus CEO tells Germany to reform arms policy for good of Europe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
02/16/2019 | 02:06am EST
FILE PHOTO: Airbus CEO Tom Enders attends Airbus's annual press conference on Full-Year 2018 results in Blagnac

MUNICH (Reuters) - Airbus Chief Executive Tom Enders urged Germany to press ahead with plans to create common European regulations on arms exports, saying the issue posed a litmus test for Berlin's ambitions to foster a European defence policy.

By showing "a kind of moral superelevation" on arms exports, Germany was frustrating Britain, France and Spain, Enders told Reuters, adding that without a common European approach Airbus could consider manufacturing German-free products.

German restrictions on arms exports to non-EU or NATO countries have been a thorn in bilateral co-operation for years because of the historical objections of the Social Democrats, junior partners in Chancellor Angela Merkel's ruling coalition.

Berlin can stop exports of arms that include parts made in Germany under existing arrangements.

"Yes, the French and Germans are apparently talking about it and trying to find a new regulation ... But at the moment there are no results," Enders told Reuters in an interview.

"It has been driving us crazy at Airbus for years that when there is even just a tiny German part involved in, for example, helicopters the German side gives itself the right to, for example, block the sale of a French helicopter," he added.

Much to France's irritation, Germany decided unilaterally last October - following the assassination of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi in Istanbul - to suspend arms sales to Saudi Arabia, its second largest market in the world after Algeria.

That decision has blocked the export licence for the sale of the Meteor long-range air-to-air missile, which is supposed to equip the Saudi Air Force Eurofigher Typhoon.

The Meteor is assembled by European leader MBDA, a subsidiary of Airbus, BAE Systems and Leonardo, while its propulsion system and its warheads are manufactured in Germany.

A future warplane system launched this week by Paris and Berlin and a plan for a tank of the future could also be compromised if Berlin does not adapt its policies, French diplomatic and military sources warned.

German Defence Minister Ursula von der Leyen called on Thursday for a common European arms export policy, telling the Munich Security Conference:

"We Germans should not pretend that we are more moral than France or more politically far-sighted than Great Britain in terms of human rights policy."

A French government official said on Friday that the two countries had exchanged letters on the subject as was normal procedure, but that work was still ongoing.

"On the fundamentals on both sides we've expressed our desire to resolve this problem. The work is still ahead of us," the French official said.

Enders said Germany needed to secure common arms regulations if it wanted to push ahead with plans for a European defence policy.

"It is to some degree a litmus test as to how serious the Germans are about common defence and close Franco-German cooperation," he said.

(Additional reporting by John Irish and Tanya Wood; Writing by Paul Carrel; Editing by Kirsten Donovan)

By Andreas Rinke
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 3.55% 110.98 Real-time Quote.27.66%
BAE SYSTEMS 0.19% 527 Delayed Quote.14.76%
LEONARDO 1.48% 8.904 End-of-day quote.15.97%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:06aAirbus CEO tells Germany to reform arms policy for good of Europe
RE
02/15TODAY'S LOGISTICS REPORT : XPO's Acquisition Shift; Amazon Drops Big Apple; Avia..
DJ
02/15AIRBUS : German halt in Saudi arms sales causing serious problems - Airbus
RE
02/15AIRBUS : reports strong Full-Year 2018 results, delivers on guidance
AQ
02/15Vietnamese airlines granted access to U.S. market for first time
RE
02/14Airports Worried the A380 Was Too Big. Turns Out, That Wasn't The Problem
DJ
02/14Nimrod Capital Sees Future for A380-Leasing Despite Discontinuation
DJ
02/14European shares give up three-month highs after shock U.S. data
RE
02/14AIRBUS : A380 decision won't cause major job losses in Germany - government
RE
02/14AIRBUS : to halt production of double-decker A380
AQ
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 69 679 M
EBIT 2019 6 519 M
Net income 2019 4 393 M
Finance 2019 11 695 M
Yield 2019 1,91%
P/E ratio 2019 19,84
P/E ratio 2020 15,54
EV / Sales 2019 1,07x
EV / Sales 2020 0,96x
Capitalization 86 161 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 123 €
Spread / Average Target 11%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE27.66%97 311
BOEING COMPANY (THE)27.08%231 542
TEXTRON17.42%13 120
DASSAULT AVIATION9.17%12 385
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD5.98%4 217
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 809
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.