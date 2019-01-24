Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : CEO warns of 'harmful decisions' for jobs in a no-deal Brexit

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/24/2019 | 02:00am EST
Airbus CEO Tom Enders attends Airbus annual press conference on the 2017 financial results in Blagnac near Toulouse

PARIS (Reuters) - Airbus warned on Thursday it could shift future wing-building out of Britain in the absence of a smooth exit from the European Union, predicting "potentially very harmful decisions" for its British operations in the event of a 'no-deal' Brexit.

In a direct appeal to Britain's divided parliament to avoid such an outcome, Chief Executive Tom Enders acknowledged there would be no immediate change in its industrial presence, but issued his sharpest warning yet that future jobs are at risk.

"The UK's aerospace sector now stands at the precipice," Enders said in a video released on Airbus' website. https://bit.ly/2Hs0D4g

"If there is a no-deal Brexit, we at Airbus will have to make potentially very harmful decisions for the UK."

The world's second-largest aerospace group employs 14,000 people in Britain, including 6,000 at its main wings factory at Broughton, Wales, and 3,000 in Filton, western England, where wings are designed and supported.

Critics of previous warnings by Airbus have cast doubt on whether the France-based group would move significant operations out of Britain, arguing Broughton is an efficient factory and that the case for staying is buoyed by a weak sterling.

German-born Enders insisted Airbus was not bluffing, adopting a more partisan tone than in previous statements.

"Please don’t listen to the Brexiteers’ madness which asserts that, because we have huge plants here, we will not move and we will always be here. They are wrong," he said.

"Of course, it is not possible to pick up and move our large UK factories to other parts of the world immediately. However, aerospace is a long-term business and we could be forced to re-direct future investments in the event of a no-deal Brexit. And make no mistake there are plenty of countries out there who would love to build the wings for Airbus aircraft."

COMPETITION FOR WINGS MANUFACTURING

Industry experts say Airbus has no all-new civil airplane projects on the drawing board, but has begun working on basic wing technology for a successor to its best-selling A320 narrow-body series, expected to enter service from about 2030.

That means any decision to shift wing production for new projects would have to be taken next decade. Other Airbus host states like Germany are vying for investment but executives say Japan or South Korea, or the United States where it has a growing industrial footprint, could also be considered.

Enders' comments come on the heels of plans by two firms to relocate global or regional headquarters outside Britain and concerns voiced by business groups over the government’s refusal to rule out a 'no-deal' Brexit if it cannot win parliamentary support for its preferred withdrawal plan.

Britain's main business lobby has warned of disruption to the economy and delays for cross-border trade if Britain leaves the EU without a transition deal.

In a speech later on Thursday, British finance minister Philip Hammond was due to try to convince business leaders at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland to continue to invest in the country after Brexit.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore & Kim Coghill)

By Tim Hepher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
02:12aAirbus CEO Says Lack of Brexit Clarity for Businesses Is Disgraceful
DJ
02:00aAIRBUS : CEO warns of 'harmful decisions' for jobs in a no-deal Brexit
RE
01/23AIRBUS : Boeing's flying car lifts off in race to revolutionise urban travel
RE
01/23Boeing's Autonomous Taxi Takes Flight
DJ
01/23Europe's Arianespace takes on SpaceX by cutting Ariane 5 rocket launch price
RE
01/23Airbus Booked More Helicopter Orders in 2018, Suggesting Demand Recovery
DJ
01/22AIRBUS : launches quantum ...
PU
01/22AIRBUS : OneWeb Satellites has shipped first ...
PU
01/22As Airbus Turns 50, a Look Back at the Role of the Euro -- WSJ
DJ
01/21AIRBUS : SMBC urges jetmakers to erase production snags before raising output
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 185 M
EBIT 2018 4 986 M
Net income 2018 3 321 M
Finance 2018 11 691 M
Yield 2018 1,89%
P/E ratio 2018 21,75
P/E ratio 2019 17,64
EV / Sales 2018 0,97x
EV / Sales 2019 0,87x
Capitalization 72 831 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE11.73%82 872
BOEING COMPANY (THE)10.98%203 246
DASSAULT AVIATION5.95%12 105
TEXTRON5.35%11 771
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD5.98%3 896
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 696
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.