Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : COMAC pushes back C919 jet's China certification target to 2021

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/07/2019 | 12:47am EDT
A visitor walks past a model of a COMAC C919 aircraft at the Singapore Airshow

BEIJING (Reuters) - Commercial Aircraft Corp of China (COMAC) aims to obtain Chinese certification for its C919 jet in 2021, the company said, marking a delay from a previous timetable for the jet which aims to challenge Airbus SE and Boeing planes.

State-owned China News Service first reported on Wednesday the latest certification target for the homegrown plane, citing a speech made by the chief designer Wu Guanghui for the C919 programme at a recent industry event.

A COMAC spokesman confirmed the report to Reuters, but said the date was subject to regulatory approval and the aircraft's safety remains a top priority.

In June last year, the company said it was aiming to obtain the certification by the end of 2020. Analysts had considered the target ambitious given the test planes have flown relatively few hours since the first C919 flew in 2017.

The deputy head of the Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) Li Jian said in May that more flaws in aircraft design, manufacturing, airworthiness compliance and operational suitability were being identified, as work continued for certification of the jet.

Last week, the fourth prototype of the C919 plane completed its first test flight.

COMAC is planning to roll out two more test planes in the second half this year to speed up flight testing.

The C919 has dozens of mostly Chinese customers that have placed orders and commitments for more than 800 jets.

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Brenda Goh; Additional reporting by Jamie Freed; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

Stocks treated in this article : Airbus SE, Boeing Company (The)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE -0.65% 119.92 Real-time Quote.42.83%
BOEING COMPANY (THE) 0.42% 332.45 Delayed Quote.2.65%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
12:47aAIRBUS : COMAC pushes back C919 jet's China certification target to 2021
RE
08/06EXCLUSIVE : Airbus plans A321 Toulouse expansion in traces of axed superjumbo
RE
08/06Rolls-Royce CEO says company ready for a no-deal Brexit if needed
RE
08/05U.S. metals firms urge Washington to drop copper items from EU tariff list
RE
08/02Boeing MAX Is GE's New Problem -- WSJ
DJ
08/01AIRBUS : reports Half-Year (H1) 2019 results; Commercial aircraft environment ro..
AQ
08/01AIRBUS : reports Half-Year (H1) 2019 results; Commercial aircraft environment ro..
AQ
08/01AIRBUS : Air Seychelles takes delivery of Africa's first A320neo
PU
08/01WHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
08/01Airbus Cranks Out Strong Profit -- WSJ
DJ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 415 M
EBIT 2019 6 962 M
Net income 2019 4 512 M
Finance 2019 14 525 M
Yield 2019 1,79%
P/E ratio 2019 20,8x
P/E ratio 2020 16,3x
EV / Sales2019 1,12x
EV / Sales2020 1,03x
Capitalization 93 237 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 23
Average target price 144,00  €
Last Close Price 119,92  €
Spread / Highest target 38,4%
Spread / Average Target 20,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -8,27%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE42.83%104 994
BOEING COMPANY (THE)5.29%186 291
DASSAULT AVIATION-1.90%11 040
TEXTRON2.26%10 735
AVIC HELICOPTER CO LTD16.73%3 684
EMBRAER-10.47%3 551
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group