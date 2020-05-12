Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE

(AIR)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 05/12 04:01:02 pm
51.48 EUR   -5.54%
03:35pAIRBUS : Catherine Guillouard Biography
PU
11:25aBoeing sees zero orders again in April, MAX cancellations mount
RE
09:44aAIRBUS : Wins Satellite-Communications Contract with European Defence Agency
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Catherine Guillouard Biography

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
05/12/2020 | 03:35pm EDT

Catherine Guillouard

Catherine Guillouard began her career in 1993 at the Ministry of Economy in the French Treasury working for the department in charge of the Africa - CFA zone and later in the Banking Affairs Department. She joined Air France in 1997 as IPO Senior Project Manager. She was subsequently appointed Deputy Vice-President Finance Controlling in 1999, Senior Vice-President of Flight Operations in 2001, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Change Management in 2003 and Senior Vice-President of Finance in 2005. In September 2007, she joined Eutelsat as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Catherine joined Rexel in April 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and Group Senior Vice-President. Between May 2014 and February 2017 she has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rexel. On 2 August 2017, Ms. Guillouard was appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RATP Group, the fourth largest urban transportation operator in the world with nearly 5,8bn trips per year in 12 countries and 4 continents, a workforce of nearly 65 000 employees worldwide and a revenue of €5.7bn in 2019. She is also Member of SYSTRA's Supervisory Board, the RATP Group and SNCF joint engineering subsidiary. In April 2020, Ms. Guillouard became a member of the Supervisory Board of KPN, one of the leading telecommunications and IT providers, market leader in the Netherlands.

Catherine Guillouard, born in 1965, is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies of Paris and the École Nationale d'Administration and she has a PhD of European laws (Pantheon- Sorbonne).

Current mandates:

  • Member of the Board of Directors Airbus SE
  • Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RATP Group
  • Chairwoman of the Supervisory Board of RATP DEV
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of SYSTRA
  • Member of the Supervisory Board of KPN

Page 2 of 2

Disclaimer

Airbus SE published this content on 12 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 May 2020 19:34:07 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
03:35pAIRBUS : Catherine Guillouard Biography
PU
11:25aBoeing sees zero orders again in April, MAX cancellations mount
RE
09:44aAIRBUS : Wins Satellite-Communications Contract with European Defence Agency
DJ
09:27aEmbraer blames failed Boeing deal for sharp drop in commercial jet deliveries
RE
09:27aEmbraer blames failed Boeing deal for sharp drop in commercial jet deliveries
RE
08:13aEasyJet founder offers £5 million reward for help in cancelling Airbus order
RE
07:35aAIRBUS : has won the new satellite communications framework contract for militar..
PU
06:52aRYANAIR : cools on Airbus, moves back towards all-Boeing fleet
RE
02:41aPlane parts maker FACC sees significant production restrictions until year-en..
RE
05/11Cyclical stocks knock Europe as virus fears resurface
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 49 922 M
EBIT 2020 3 264 M
Net income 2020 2 385 M
Finance 2020 2 531 M
Yield 2020 0,80%
P/E ratio 2020 17,9x
P/E ratio 2021 11,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,75x
EV / Sales2021 0,66x
Capitalization 40 068 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 24
Average target price 80,28  €
Last Close Price 54,50  €
Spread / Highest target 140%
Spread / Average Target 47,3%
Spread / Lowest Target -45,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Guillaume Faury Chief Executive Officer
René Richard Obermann Chairman
Michael Schöllhorn Chief Operating Officer
Dominik Asam Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE-58.23%46 106
BOEING COMPANY (THE)-60.43%72 747
DASSAULT AVIATION-37.61%6 563
TEXTRON-42.11%5 873
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO.,LTD.0.36%4 163
AVICOPTER PLC0.88%3 664
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group