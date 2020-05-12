Airbus : Catherine Guillouard Biography

Catherine Guillouard

Catherine Guillouard began her career in 1993 at the Ministry of Economy in the French Treasury working for the department in charge of the Africa - CFA zone and later in the Banking Affairs Department. She joined Air France in 1997 as IPO Senior Project Manager. She was subsequently appointed Deputy Vice-President Finance Controlling in 1999, Senior Vice-President of Flight Operations in 2001, Senior Vice-President of Human Resources and Change Management in 2003 and Senior Vice-President of Finance in 2005. In September 2007, she joined Eutelsat as Chief Financial Officer and member of the Group Executive Committee.

Catherine joined Rexel in April 2013 as Chief Financial Officer and Group Senior Vice-President. Between May 2014 and February 2017 she has been Deputy Chief Executive Officer of Rexel. On 2 August 2017, Ms. Guillouard was appointed Chairwoman and Chief Executive Officer of RATP Group, the fourth largest urban transportation operator in the world with nearly 5,8bn trips per year in 12 countries and 4 continents, a workforce of nearly 65 000 employees worldwide and a revenue of €5.7bn in 2019. She is also Member of SYSTRA's Supervisory Board, the RATP Group and SNCF joint engineering subsidiary. In April 2020, Ms. Guillouard became a member of the Supervisory Board of KPN, one of the leading telecommunications and IT providers, market leader in the Netherlands.

Catherine Guillouard, born in 1965, is a graduate of the Institute of Political Studies of Paris and the École Nationale d'Administration and she has a PhD of European laws (Pantheon- Sorbonne).