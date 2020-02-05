Airbus : Closes Tianjin Assembly Line in China as Coronavirus Spreads

By Olivia Bugault

Airbus SE (AIR.FR) said Wednesday that it is closely monitoring the development of the coronavirus as it has closed its A320 final assembly line in China.

"China domestic and world-wide travel restrictions are posing some logistical challenges," and its Tianjin final assembly line facility is closed, the European plane maker said.

Airbus will try to mitigate potential effects on production and deliveries through alternative plans if necessary, it said.

