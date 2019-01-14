Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  Airbus SE    AIR   NL0000235190

AIRBUS SE (AIR)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time CHI-X - 01/14 08:14:11 am
89.48 EUR   +1.24%
01/09AIRBUS : loses to Boeing in annual jet order race
RE
01/09Airbus Order Rate Slackened in 2018
DJ
01/08Boeing, Airbus Miss 2018 Jet Delivery Targets
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

Airbus : Dassault wins French contract to upgrade the Rafale fighter

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
01/14/2019 | 08:05am EST
FILE PHOTO: A Dassault Aviation logo is pictured during EBACE in Geneva

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - France’s Dassault Aviation said on Monday it had received a contract from the French government to update the Rafale fighter jet as plans simultaneously gather speed for a longer-term project to build a Franco-German successor.

PARIS/BERLIN (Reuters) - France’s Dassault Aviation said on Monday it had received a contract from the French government to update the Rafale fighter jet as plans simultaneously gather speed for a longer-term project to build a Franco-German successor.

The so-called F4 version of the multi-role Rafale, which is being developed for a reported investment of 2 billion euros (£1.78 billion), will include greater connectivity to allow "networked combat," Dassault said in a statement.

It will also involve upgraded sensors and optronics, a sophisticated helmet-mounted display and the integration of new air-to-air and air-to-ground weapons.

The upgrade to France’s national fighter programme comes as Paris and Berlin fine-tune plans to commission studies for a future Franco-German aerial combat system known as FCAS.

Two industry sources said the first-stage study contract, providing funding for design studies for a manned and unmanned system to replace the Rafale and rival Eurofighter, was expected to be signed at the end of January.

The venture is set to become Europe’s largest ever defence project and is being led by Dassault on behalf of the French aerospace industry and Airbus, whose defence arm is a partner in the four-nation Eurofighter, on behalf of Germany.

(The story was refiled to fix a typo in the first paragraph)

(Reporting by Tim Hepher, Andrea Shalal; editing by Richard Lough)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AIRBUS SE 1.27% 89.52 Real-time Quote.5.26%
DASSAULT AVIATION 0.83% 1218 Real-time Quote.-0.17%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on AIRBUS SE
08:05aAIRBUS : Dassault wins French contract to upgrade the Rafale fighter
RE
01/11Vietnam start-up Bamboo Airways to launch first commercial flight January 16
RE
01/11AIRBUS : achieves new commercial aircraft delivery record in 2018
AQ
01/11REMEMBERING RENÉ MOUILLE : ...
PU
01/11AIRBUS : Achieves New Commercial Aircraft Delivery Record in 2018
AQ
01/10Brazil approves Boeing-Embraer tie-up with new commitment to keep local jobs
RE
01/10AIRBUS PROVIDES UPDATE ON 2018 COMME : Deliveries total 800 aircraft, 11 percent..
AQ
01/10GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Nissan, Jaguar, Ford, Volkswagen
01/10AIRBUS : achieves new commercial aircraft delivery record in 2018; Deliveries to..
AQ
01/09AIRBUS : loses to Boeing in annual jet order race
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 078 M
EBIT 2018 4 956 M
Net income 2018 3 293 M
Finance 2018 10 994 M
Yield 2018 2,00%
P/E ratio 2018 20,68
P/E ratio 2019 16,57
EV / Sales 2018 0,91x
EV / Sales 2019 0,81x
Capitalization 68 615 M
Chart AIRBUS SE
Duration : Period :
Airbus SE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends AIRBUS SE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 120 €
Spread / Average Target 36%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Thomas Enders Chief Executive Officer & Executive Director
Denis Ranque Non-Executive Chairman
Harald Wilhelm Chief Financial Officer
Luc Hennekens Chief Information Officer
Grazia Vittadini Chief Technology Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
AIRBUS SE5.26%80 447
BOEING COMPANY (THE)9.43%195 256
DASSAULT AVIATION-0.17%11 554
TEXTRON4.39%11 487
AVICHINA INDUSTRY & TECHNOLOGY CO LTD-0.82%3 898
AVIC ELECTROMECHANICAL SYSTEMS CO LTD--.--%3 884
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.